Saudi Arabia F1 GP 2022: Red Bull’s decision that cost Checo Prez the podium

ANDhe Saudi Arabian Grand Prix had a historic start to Serge Perez. the pilot of Red Bull had taken pole in qualifying, the first of his F1 career, and even managed to hold it for much of the race, which glimpsed a milestone for the Mexican.

Everything was going in order until on lap 15, Checo reported on the radio that they had a problem with the undercut, which made Red Bull suggest him to pit, just when it seemed that Leclerc, who was coming in second, would do the same maneuver.

It was not until lap 17 that Red Bull called the pits, but Ferrari kept Leclerc on the track which gave him the first position. The situation was complicated for Checo, because just when he left Nicholas Latifi had an accident, causing the safety car.

The yellow flag allows Charles stay firstwhile Checo had to settle for fourth place behind Carlos Saiz, to whom he had to give up the position to avoid a penalty.

From there, the Mexican could not recover positions and had to stay with the fourth place since the FIA ​​investigation did not proceed.