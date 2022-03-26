Saudi Arabia F1 GP 2022: The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be held despite the drivers’ refusal

Lto Formula 1 is back on alert due to recent explosions that occurred in different parts of Jeddah, site of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that the Haut rebel groups have won. During free practice on Friday there was an explosion at the Aramco oil headquarters, 20 km from the Jeddah circuit, putting the race in check.

The Free 2 were late 15 minutes later than planned due to the meeting of pilots and squad leaders to discuss what will happen to the race due to acts that put the safety of the event at risk.

Despite everything, the pilots decided to run free practice 2, waiting for a meeting that will be in the afternoon to know the measures to be taken or to decide if definitely the Grand Prix is ​​cancelled, although there are already pilots who want to return home.

After the meeting between pilots and team leaders that took place with the local authorities, F1 has decided to hold the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, because they have said that everyone’s safety can be guaranteed.

The CEO of F1 has announced that “F1 trusts the local authorities and the guarantees that they offer us about the safety of all its members”, so it is guaranteed that everyone involved in the race will be safe.