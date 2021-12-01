Saudi Arabia GP, the preview: welcome to the fastest citizen ever
In this world championship anything has happened and can happen, even the most unthinkable things. Such as seeing Mercedes And Red Bull get along on something. Guy? Like the expectations around the Jeddah track, home of the first Saudi Arabian GP, seen by both teams as favorable to the Black Arrows. It will be the 34th country in history to host a match, the one on which another, greedy slice of this world championship is played. With a Max Verstappen who, despite the first possible match point in favor, thinks above all of worrying about the comeback in the standings of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.
Everyone agrees: Mercedes is the favorite
Full engine on a track yet to be discovered
Again as regards the tires, it will be necessary to make them work very well: a theme that is never taken for granted, especially by virtue of the low downforce that we will see on the single-seaters; on the one hand, this means less strength and therefore more difficulty in getting them up to temperature, but at the same time asking for more from the tires to recover that extra grip that is lacking when there is little vertical load. In this sense, the work of the mechanical part of the cars will be fundamental, with the suspension unit called to work at its best. All this without forgetting the aspect of timetables and of temperatures external and asphalt: as in Qatar, FP1 and FP3 will be held at different times than FP2, qualifying and the race, with the teams that must be good at converting and interpreting the data of the first sessions on Friday and Saturday, putting in place I count them inevitable environmental changes. FP1 which will also be important to immediately evaluate the work in the factory, with the I work on the simulator which will form a very important basis for starting the fine-tuning work in Jeddah. Another aspect for performance is that related to the level of adherence of the track, which is expected to undergo a constant change: we will start on a very “green” track, very new (attention and possible oil releases) and with little grip; from this point of view, the return to activity of the Formula 2 he will be an important ally to tire the track session after session.
Accidents, strategy and safety car: is this the opportunity?
From a technical point of view, therefore, there are numerous questions and therefore all considerations on the favorites must allow for a margin of doubt. Also because if we then move on to the sporting side, even in this case there is a series of possible unforeseen events that are far from trivial. The first is that it runs on a citizen almost completely surrounded by low walls, an element that raises the percentage of risks in the event of an error, on a track that someone already turns up their noses: there are very few escape routes and in the event of a “bounce” on the track after a bang in the wall there is the fear of finding cars in front without the possibility, for the arriving driver, to react, especially considering some blind corners. It is therefore easy that the issue of security will come up in the three days of Jeddah, and it is even easier to imagine one or more safety car called into question: this will be the umpteenth element to take into consideration that could mess up the cards on the table, overturning strategies and therefore also the final results. The tactical variable is in fact ready to be decisive: despite being a fast circuit, the ideal trajectory does not seem to offer too many ideas for overtaking due to the numerous curves in succession; for sure you will have to take advantage of the Drs (the impact of which, however, given the low load wings, will be less), present in ben three different areas: on the starting straight, after the 19 and between curves 24 and 27, a section that, although officially marked by four different curves, represents a single long bend to the left to be done in full until the braking of the last hairpin that leads to the main straight.
In conclusion, there was a lot to say on the eve of this stage which, as we have seen, seems to offer many more unknowns than certainties. And if a crazy race turns up, a hypothesis absolutely not to be discarded for the reasons listed above, the stage on the Red Sea it would represent a golden opportunity for everyone: who knows that at the end of an exciting season the world championship will not be able to give us some more fireworks to light up the night in Jeddah.