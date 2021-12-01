Saudi Arabia GP, the preview: welcome to the fastest citizen ever

In this world championship anything has happened and can happen, even the most unthinkable things. Such as seeing Mercedes And Red Bull get along on something. Guy? Like the expectations around the Jeddah track, home of the first Saudi Arabian GP, seen by both teams as favorable to the Black Arrows. It will be the 34th country in history to host a match, the one on which another, greedy slice of this world championship is played. With a Max Verstappen who, despite the first possible match point in favor, thinks above all of worrying about the comeback in the standings of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.

Saudi Arabia GP: timetables

Everyone agrees: Mercedes is the favorite

It took Saudi Arabia to bring together two theses of the title rivals. Horner had already said it in Qatar, Shovlin repeated it this week and Toto Wolff, without saying it directly, however, he wanted to specify that at this moment the Mercedes W12 And “at the best level of competitiveness of the whole season”. In short, it means that in Jeddah everyone expects a Mercedes attacking, including Mercedes, and a Red Bull in defense, including Red Bull. Which would turn the last of Abu Dhabi, which can be reached with two titles at stake at the last GP: it would be something that has been missing since 2008. The reason for these expectations of the eve is to be found in the characteristics of the circuit Jeddah, not only the fastest citizen on the calendar, but also the track with the highest number of corners (well 27), the second longest in the world championship after Spa-Francorchamps with his team 6174 meters and that which, if the impressions of the simulations are confirmed, should have hourly averages slightly higher than 250 km / h, which would place the Saudi track second only to that of Monza.

Full engine on a track yet to be discovered

But be careful to run too much. There will be many unknowns in Saudi Arabia and it is not just a saying. There are, for example, those typically linked to a new type of track, on which one goes blindly: even the Pirelli, which usually in a citizen wears the softer compounds, this time it went more cautiously, opting for the C2, C3 and C4 compounds. Unlike what is expected from a citizen, the most stressed tires should not be the rear ones, since the slow corners are very few (the slowest are the first two, which make up a chicane, and the last) while they are numerous. those ad high mileage, therefore with greater efforts for the anterior ones. On paper, this is another small advantage of Mercedes, which with Hamilton will be able to afford the luxury of riding the driving force of Brazil: Lewis will go full-throttle, and every kilowatt and horsepower more can make a difference on a track where the gas pedal is plentifully pressed. In fact, the number of curves should not be misleading: although it is officially very numerous, there are only seven braking points; that is, it is like saying that three out of four curves are made in full or at most by choking the gas. In addition, Red Bull has not yet completely resolved the unknowns on the Verstappen engine, which is not excluded from playing the card of the new Pu, a hypothesis that would almost mean resigning oneself to having to play everything in Abu Dhabi.

Again as regards the tires, it will be necessary to make them work very well: a theme that is never taken for granted, especially by virtue of the low downforce that we will see on the single-seaters; on the one hand, this means less strength and therefore more difficulty in getting them up to temperature, but at the same time asking for more from the tires to recover that extra grip that is lacking when there is little vertical load. In this sense, the work of the mechanical part of the cars will be fundamental, with the suspension unit called to work at its best. All this without forgetting the aspect of timetables and of temperatures external and asphalt: as in Qatar, FP1 and FP3 will be held at different times than FP2, qualifying and the race, with the teams that must be good at converting and interpreting the data of the first sessions on Friday and Saturday, putting in place I count them inevitable environmental changes. FP1 which will also be important to immediately evaluate the work in the factory, with the I work on the simulator which will form a very important basis for starting the fine-tuning work in Jeddah. Another aspect for performance is that related to the level of adherence of the track, which is expected to undergo a constant change: we will start on a very “green” track, very new (attention and possible oil releases) and with little grip; from this point of view, the return to activity of the Formula 2 he will be an important ally to tire the track session after session.

Accidents, strategy and safety car: is this the opportunity?

From a technical point of view, therefore, there are numerous questions and therefore all considerations on the favorites must allow for a margin of doubt. Also because if we then move on to the sporting side, even in this case there is a series of possible unforeseen events that are far from trivial. The first is that it runs on a citizen almost completely surrounded by low walls, an element that raises the percentage of risks in the event of an error, on a track that someone already turns up their noses: there are very few escape routes and in the event of a “bounce” on the track after a bang in the wall there is the fear of finding cars in front without the possibility, for the arriving driver, to react, especially considering some blind corners. It is therefore easy that the issue of security will come up in the three days of Jeddah, and it is even easier to imagine one or more safety car called into question: this will be the umpteenth element to take into consideration that could mess up the cards on the table, overturning strategies and therefore also the final results. The tactical variable is in fact ready to be decisive: despite being a fast circuit, the ideal trajectory does not seem to offer too many ideas for overtaking due to the numerous curves in succession; for sure you will have to take advantage of the Drs (the impact of which, however, given the low load wings, will be less), present in ben three different areas: on the starting straight, after the 19 and between curves 24 and 27, a section that, although officially marked by four different curves, represents a single long bend to the left to be done in full until the braking of the last hairpin that leads to the main straight.

In conclusion, there was a lot to say on the eve of this stage which, as we have seen, seems to offer many more unknowns than certainties. And if a crazy race turns up, a hypothesis absolutely not to be discarded for the reasons listed above, the stage on the Red Sea it would represent a golden opportunity for everyone: who knows that at the end of an exciting season the world championship will not be able to give us some more fireworks to light up the night in Jeddah.