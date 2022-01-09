Saudi Arabia, Princess Basmah bint Saud frees after 3 years

The Saudi authorities released Princess Basmah bint Saud, daughter of King Saud who died in 1964 after three years of detention under mysterious circumstances. The woman disappeared in March 2019 under unclear circumstances and ended up in prison, without ever being charged.

The reason for the arrest was not clear, not least because the princess was not very influential, but appeared as a further ‘attack on a member of the royal family as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman consolidated power as the de facto leader.

The 58-year-old princess was in prison with her 30-year-old daughter Suhoud al-Sharif; the two women left al-Ha’ir prison on the outskirts of Riyadh last week, returning to the city of Jeddah, their lawyer Henri Estramant said. The princess suffers from health problems, including osteoporosis, and will now have to be treated and will spend time with her family, the lawyer said.

In 2020, the Saudi mission to the United Nations in Geneva told the Working Group on Arbitrary Detentions that the princess was “accused of crimes involving attempting to travel illegally out of the kingdom”, with no trial.

According to Estramant, security officers had picked up the woman and her daughter as they were preparing to leave for Switzerland for routine medical treatment. The princess’s health has deteriorated considerably in the three years of detention, according to the British organization Grant Liberty, which has campaigned for her release, stating that “she has been denied basic drugs”.