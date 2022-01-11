Saudi Arabia, Princess Basmah freed. She was arrested with her daughter in March 2019

Princess Basmah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, 57-year-old, staunch criticism of his cousin, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was released along with her daughter Suhoud Al Sharif who was arrested with her in March 2019. Many elements of mystery have always surrounded both the arrest and the detention of the two women. Only 13 months after their disappearance, it was Princess Basmah herself – who is the youngest daughter of the late King Saud who reigned from 1953 to 1964 – to announce with tweets, then promptly deleted from the network, the news of the arrest adding that he had done nothing wrong, that no formal charges had been leveled against him and that he had “very critical” health problems.

Since then, Saudi human rights activists had launched an information campaign on the affair, explaining that Basmah had explicitly criticized the repression of dissent by his cousin, Crown Prince Mohammed who, in fact, leads the country. The princess had particularly criticized the treatment given to women on the basis of highly restrictive laws, some of which, however, have been revoked over the last three years.

According to another member of the royal house who lives in exile, “Basmah probably thought her family ties would give her cover, but Mohammed bin Salman had more important family members imprisoned “. The reference is to two brothers of the reigning monarch, King Salman, father of the crown prince. Among them is the former crown prince, Mohammed bin Nayef, who is under house arrest after being ousted from the succession.

The release of Princess Basmah and her daughter Suhoud was confirmed by the lawyer Henri Estramant who, since their disappearance, has been interested in the case. The lawyer said the two women were released from their “arbitrary detention” on Thursday 6 January and are now in their home in Jeddah. “The princess is fine, but intends to undergo a medical examination: she is exhausted but happy to be reunited with her family “Estramant lawyer said. According to reports, Basmah was reportedly detained in al-Ha’ir prison, where other political inmates were also held, including Loujain al-Hathloul, an activist who fought for women to finally be allowed to drive. cars.

Loujain al-Hathloul was released as early as February last year and has never wanted to talk about her detention since then even though her family said she would be subjected to “physical abuse and torture”. When she disappeared with her daughter in March 2019, Princess Basmah was supposed to go abroad for medical treatment and, perhaps, was arrested precisely to prevent her from leaving Saudi Arabia. When news of the detention went public in April 2020, family sources reported that she was accused of trying to forge a passport to go abroad. The nature of his illness was never revealed. Now, however, Princess Basmah and her daughter Suhoud have returned home.