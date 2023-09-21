Saudi Arabia, Qatar host fashion events in October – WWD

October Discussion: As the fashion month frenzy of September subsides, the focus of the global fashion community will shift eastward. The Gulf countries of the Middle East are creating a stir in October with high-profile events attracting global names and talent.

One of the most watched will be Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Fashion Week, which will take place in Riyadh from October 20-23. The lineup features all Saudi designers, but it’s certainly not all modest. The country, which is on a rapid path of economic and cultural transformation under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will bring Saudi designers to the runways in both ready-to-wear and couture. Shows reflecting the new freedom around public dress will include celebrity favorites Yusuf Akbar, who has dressed Nicole Kidman and Sharon Stone, and Abadia by Shahad Alshehel, an ethical luxury label worn by singer Alicia Keys.

Saudi Arabia has always had a high-spending luxury fashion consumer. Because what was hidden behind closed doors or shown in foreign markets for decades will be in Riyadh for the world to experience. Fashion Commission CEO Burak Cakmak said the state is ready for its fashion week. “We already have events like the Red Sea Film Festival where celebrities from all over the world want costumes from local talent. The state has a lot for the world to come and discover.”

In Qatar, the October edition of Qatar Creates will once again showcase the country’s influence in art and fashion at the end of the month. Held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, the week will highlight high-profile art openings including the largest shows outside the US by artists Dan Flavin and Donald Judd, and concluding with Will happen with this. A dazzling celebrity-filled red carpet at the Fashion Trust Arabia Awards.