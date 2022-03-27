Saudi Arabian GP F1 2022: Christian Horner: “I’m happy for Checo, he worked hard and that was a powerful lap”

The Red Bull boss said he was happy for the Mexican

Lto pole position for Checo Prez at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, being the first of his career in Formula 1, the feat was recognized in Red Bull, especially by Christian Horner, who said he was happy for the Mexican.

“I’m so, so happy for Checo. After 215 races, it’s unbelievable. He’s working harder than ever and that lap was powerful,” he told Sky Sports.

The boss of Red Bull He said that qualifying was complicated and that they knew they would fight t-for-t with Ferrari.

“We could see it come and go, and the Ferraris managed such a competitive score. For Checo to do that, I think it’s only the second time I’ve beaten Max.”

Lastly, reiterate being happy for Checo and that what he achieved was something amazing due to how dangerous the circuit is.

“To do a lap like that, here on the toughest and most dangerous circuit we go to, It’s an amazing performance on his part. I am so happy for him. He’s worked incredibly hard and I think this year’s car suits his style more, it’s not as quirky as last year’s car. He has done a great job today.”