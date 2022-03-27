Saudi Arabian GP F1 2022: Christian Horner: “I’m happy for Checo, he worked hard and that was a powerful lap”

James 5 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 79 Views

Saudi Arabia F1 GP 2022 The Red Bull boss said he was happy for the Mexican

Christian Horner praises Checo Prez’s pole position.
Getty Images

Source link

About James

Check Also

Chivas drew one goal against León in the United States

Chivas is ready to play its last friendly match of the mini tour of the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved