Saudi Arabian GP F1 2022: Max Verstappen wins the battle against Leclerc and keeps the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Lto most striking battle of the championship had a round more in the last laps of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where on this occasion Max Verstappen was able to overcome charles leclerc to take the victory, in a display of Red Bull and Ferrari. Carlos Sainz stays with the third and Czech Prez with fourth.

The race was not as complicated as the classification, Czech Prez had managed to maintain the advantage in the first laps, but it was not until lap 16 that, due to a problem with one of the tires, he entered the pits, losing position immediately. The problem came that just when he had just left, Latifi had a crash throwing the safety car which left first place to Charles Leclerc.

From there, the pilot of Ferrari was able to stay in first place withstanding the pressure of Maxfor much of the race, while Sainz held third place after Checo gave him the position due to overtaking during the Safety Car.

A series of retirements occurred in the final stretch of the race. Fernando Alonso, Ricciardo and Bottas that had the race at times, preventing the pilots from entering the Pits since the three remained in that area to retire.

The strong battle came at the end of the race, where on two occasions Max passes Leclerc, but due to Ferrari’s speed and the DRS zones this was able to return to first place, it was until the third attempt, on lap 47, that the Red Bull managed to keep the first place.

Carlos Sainz and Czech Prez were investigated by FIA by not slowing down for the yellow flag, but the sanction did not proceed and the podium remained the same. Only Albon had a position penalty in the next race.

1 M. Verstappen (R) Red Bull 50

2 C. Leclerc (D) Ferrari + 0″549 50

3 Carlos Sainz (D) Ferrari + 8″097 50

4 S. Perez (D) Red Bull + 10″800 50

5 G. Russell (D) Mercedes + 32″732 50

6 E. Ocon (D) Alpine + 56″028 50

7 L. Norris (D) McLaren + 56″124 50

8 P. Gasly (D) AlphaTauri + 62″946 50

9 K. Magnussen (D) Haas + 64″308 50

10 L. Hamilton (M) Mercedes + 73″948 50

11 G.Zhou (R) Alfa Romeo + 82″215 50

12 N. Hulkenberg (R) Aston Martin + 91″742 50

13 L. Stroll (R) Aston Martin + 1 lap 49

14 A. Albon (D) Williams Retired

15 V. Bottas (M) Alfa Romeo Retired

16 D. Ricciardo (D) McLaren Retired

17 Fernando Alonso (R) Alpine Retired

18 N. Latifi (M) Williams Retired

19 Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri Retired