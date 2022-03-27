Saudi Arabian GP F1 2022: Mick Schumacher’s brutal crash that ends with the car wrecked: do not race on Sunday

Lto Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying lived through dramatic moments with the brutal shock he suffered Mike Schumacher during Q2, wrecking his car which crashed into the retaining walls.

It was during Q2, when Mick was marching ninth by exits 11-12, who lost control, skidding from the rear and going straight into the wall, Due to the speed at which the car was going, it did not stop and went against the next wall of the circuit, being totally destroyed.

Immediately the emergency services came to help the Haas pilot, that in the first reports they said that he was conscious and talking to the track doctor.

Minutes later he was transferred to the medical center by ambulance to perform all the necessary studies due to the strong impact.

“We heard that Mick is conscious, out of the car and currently on the way to the medical center,” Haas said on social media. Minutes later they updated: “Mick is physically fine, he has spoken with his mother, Corina and be taken to the hospital for a more concrete scan. Being transferred on a stretcher and by helicopter.

That is not what you want to see. Mick Schumacher crashes out in Q2 and the race has been halted by a red flag. Weve been told Mick is conscious and speaking to the doctors in his car pic.twitter.com/Y9WWmcVDIv ? Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 26, 2022

The classification had to be stopped in order to remove the remains of the car left on the track. This is the second accident in the classification after what was suffered by Nicholas Latifi, who skidded and stayed crashed into another of the walls in Q1.

When the Formula 1 services carried out the cleaning work forTo remove Mick Schumacher’s car from the track, This was lifted by the crane and immediately broke in two, revealing the severity of the crash suffered by the Haas.

After the medical examinations and the situation of the car of Mick Schumacher, the squire decided that the pilot would not race on Sunday at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as announced on social networks.

“In light of today’s qualifying incident, Mick Schumacher will not participate in tomorrow’s,” Haas’s tweet dictates.