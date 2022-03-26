Saudi Arabian GP: Leclerc dominates P2

The Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) made the Best time of the first working day from training free from Arabian Grand Prix Saudithis Friday on the Jeddah street circuit (6.174 km).

The working day he was marked by several attacks perpetrated by the Yemeni Houthi rebels, one of them in an oil installation very close to the circuit, which forced the second round of free practice to be delayed by a quarter of an hour.

The organizer of the championship reported after after consulting with the country’s authorities, the Grand Prix can continue “as planned”.

Leclerc, dominator

in sports, Leclercwinner last week in Bahrain in the first Grand Prix of the season, marked the best stopwatch in the two sessions of free training.

Yes in the first his best record it was of 1:30,772on the second reduced the time to 1:30,074already at night, in conditions similar to those of the race on Sunday and the qualifying session on Saturday.

Leclerc beat Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull), world champion, in 140 thousandthsand his teammate, the Spanish Carlos Sainz Jr., relegated to 246 thousandths.

How did Czech do?

The other Red Bull driver, the Mexican Sergio Perezhad the fourth fastest time on the free practice day which took place this Friday, staying 286 thousandths behind Leclerc.

However, the sole pilot Of these four you rolled with soft tiresand therefore more advantageous when setting a good time in one lap, was Leclerc.

The two Ferrari drivers shortened the second practice session after both touched the circuit walls and damaged their cars.

Mercedes, behind Red Bull

The Mercedes by lewis hamilton and george Russell they finished him 5th and 6th fastest timeat 439 and 590 thousandths of Leclerc, respectively.

The other Spanish rider on the grid, Fernando Alonso, was left out of the Top 10 (11th), even behind his Alpine teammate, Frenchman Esteban Ocon (8th).