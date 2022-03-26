Saudi GP Steward wished Lewis Hamilton would crash

Due to some inappropriate comments, a stewards had to leave the Saudi Arabian GP

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia – A police officer who worked at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will no longer participate in the event after sharing a message on Twitter in which I expected Lewis Hamilton had an accident similar to Romain Grosjean at 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix.

The bailiff posted a message in Arabic on Saturday morning, which translated as “I hope he has an accident like Romain’s in Bahrain.”

The former pilot of HassGrosjean, suffered severe burns to his hands when he crashed into the barriers on the first lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix 2020 and his car caught fire.

The FIA was alerted to the tweet on Saturday morning and investigated the account.

Before the final practice session on Saturday afternoon, the governing body confirmed to ESPN that the marshal had apologized for the post and would no longer participate in the event.

Lewis Hamilton during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Getty

The account of Twitter The marshal’s statement, which is no longer public, issued the following apology: “I would like to apologize to SAMF (Saudi Arabian Motoring Federation) and Lewis and announce my resignation from my on-track duties.”

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix It is the second date of the world championship of the Formula 1. It has been an event framed by the attacks by a Yemeni rebel group on oil installations on the outskirts of Jeddah.

Due to these events, on Friday night there were several meetings between relevant authorities, from the FIAof the F1 and pilots. The meetings lasted until the wee hours of the morning. Finally, it was decided to continue with the program with the security guarantee of the Arab authorities.