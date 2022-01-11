Saudi princess Basma frees after 3 years in a cell without charges

Considered a supporter of women’s rights and a constitutional monarchy in her country, Princess Basma was arrested in March 2019 along with her daughter Suhoud al-Sharif.

And finally free Basma bint Saud, the 57-year-old member of the Saudi royal family detained by order of the Riyadh authorities for three years but without any formal charges. Long considered an advocate for women’s rights and a constitutional monarchy in her country, Princess Basma was arrested in March 2019 together with his daughter Suhoud al-Sharif on his way to Switzerland for medical treatment. For this reason, several appeals have been sent over time to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to free her for health reasons. Appeals that, however, have always fallen on deaf ears until the announcement of an ALQST human rights organization arrived last weekend.

“Basma bint Saud Al Saud and her daughter Suhoud have been released,” the ALQST group announced last Saturday, recalling that in all this time the woman “has been denied the medical treatment she needed for a potentially life-threatening condition. “. “At no time during her detention was she moved no charges against her “ added the human rights group. Princess Basmah was locked up in Al-Ha’ir prison, where numerous other political prisoners were held, and her arrest without charge appears to be linked precisely to power struggles in Saudi Arabia as well as to her ideas on rights. of the weakest and of women. Her family said her detention was likely due in large part to her criticisms of the abuses perpetrated by the ruling royal house but the princess was also considered an ally of Mohammed bin Nayef, the previous heir to the designated throne and then overruled by the current one. sovereign.

The youngest of King Saud’s more than 100 children, who was removed from the throne that same year, five years before his death in exile in Greece, Basma has stood up for herself both as a business woman and in social and social organizations. protection of human rights. With the excuse that the crown prince and strongman of the country, Mohamed bin Salman, wanted to meet her, she was arrested and imprisoned. She went missing for over a month during which she was allowed to speak to her family. Like her, several members of the royal family but also activists, journalists and ordinary citizens were arrested without charge just because they were critical of the regime.