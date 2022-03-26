Saudi TV confirms attacks in Jeddah ahead of second F1 practice

Those on the F1 track could see the large cloud of black smoke in the distance. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The state television Saudi Arabia says there was a “hostile operation” that targeted the oil depot in Jeddahwhich burst into flames before a Formula 1 practice.

Friday night’s reconnaissance comes as Houthi rebels from Yemen they claimed an attack on Jeddah’s North Bulk Plant, near the city’s airport.

Journalists covering the practice saw smoke rising over the city around 5:40 p.m.

A huge fire broke out on Friday at an oil depot in the Saudi city of Jeddah before a practice F1 there, according to videos, and Houthi rebels from Yemen they recognized that they had launched a series of attacks against the kingdom.

Yes OK Saudi Arabia and its state oil giant, Saudi AramcoThey did not immediately recognize the fire, it appeared to be centered on the same fuel depot that the Houthis had attacked in recent days.

Jeddah’s North Bulk Plant is located just southeast of the city’s international airport, a crucial hub for Muslim pilgrims heading to Mecca. The videos of the fire corresponded to known geographic features around the plant.

However, the satellite news channel al-Masirahled by Houthi rebels from Yemen, said that more details about his attacks would be released later. The Iranian-backed Houthis did not immediately claim they were behind the Jiddah fire on Friday.

Meanwhile, Saudi state television acknowledged attacks in the city of Dhahran on water tanks that damaged vehicles and homes. Another attack targeted an electrical substation in an area of ​​southwestern Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen, state television said.

The Jeddah North Bulk Plant stores diesel, gasoline and jet fuel for use in Jeddah, the kingdom’s second largest city. It accounts for more than a quarter of all Saudi supplies and also supplies crucial fuel to run a regional desalination plant.