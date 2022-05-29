Saudy Rivera shows photos of her husband’s progress

Communicator Saudy Rivera shared images this morning showing the progress of her husband, Iván Rivera, who suffered a stroke last month.

The also journalist wrote a few lines in which she shows her faith and gratitude.

“The force of prayer is powerful, never doubt it. Ask God with Faith because you believe in Him and his power, you will see his grace manifest. I only begged for these moments. Future with dad, no matter the circumstances and when I see the miracle my knees bend but this time with joy to give thanks LORD!!! Believe and trust!!! Respect and love for life will make you worthy of many joys ”, were the words that he wrote next to the images.

A few weeks ago, Saudy Rivera confessed that having her husband alive is a “miracle” after the ordeal they had to live through during the emergency of seeing him deteriorate due to a stroke.

Iván Rivera, 41, and father of his two daughters, was confined in an intensive care unit at the Encompass Health Hospital in Manatí, where he received occupational, physical and speech therapy to recover from the damage suffered on the right side of the body. due to the episode of cerebral bleeding.

“A miracle, Iván is a miracle”, he expressed on May 10 after returning to the panel of the morning space “Nación Z”, from Mega TV.

The “via crucis” began on April 19, when her husband arrived at the confectionery business that they maintain as a family, Sweets Gallery by Saudy. Then she realizes that he, who was having difficulty grasping the computer mouse, spoke with difficulty, was anxious and sweaty.

“I tell him, ‘Stop’, I put the cell phone in his hand and it falls off, I put a pen in it and it falls off,” he said, after which he began to see that his mouth was turning and that’s when he begins to suspect that it may be a stroke.

He, as far as he could, agreed to go to the hospital. She then heads to a private hospital in the tourist area of ​​San Juan, where she has “a horrible, horrible experience.”

She was received by a security guard who, according to the story, the most she managed to tell her was to take a number and sit down. Time, meanwhile, kept ticking by and the husband’s condition was getting complicated in terms of mobility.

“With the man in a life or death process, he managed to leave that hospital and arrived at the Cardiovascular Hospital”, where a doctor, whose identity she prefers to withhold, “without touching him, told me, what are you doing here?”

“I am going to keep my name out of respect for human beings, because it can also be part of the many frustrations that this doctor is experiencing, but the way I received help was the worst, and I tell it because nothing happened to me. more, this must be happening to many people who come to hospitals, “he lamented.

In this situation, the doctor let him know, “he has a stroke”. However, she could not attend to him because the CT San machines were “damaged”, which prevented her from knowing if it was an ischemic stroke, which with prompt attention can stabilize the person, or if there was a bleeding.

They were transferred by ambulance to the Mennonite Hospital in Caguas, which “has a very good unit (to treat) strokes” and “the process of saving his life began there.”

Initial treatments were failing, so the neurologist recommended a craniotomy to relieve blood pressure in the brain.

“For a stroke, age is treacherous, because the younger you are, the more pressed is that brain that can’t stand the blood coming out of there and that’s where the complications begin,” she said calmly.

“We have the difficult decision to accept the craniotomy, (hopeful) that this will be the correct process and putting this man’s brain in the hands of God, who outlined a surgery for him,” he continued about the intervention that was done so frontal to avoid causing more damage to the affected area and, as a consequence, being left speechless.

“If the operation was done where it was supposed to be (bleeding area), it would create greater damage; loss of speech, was one of those; he was talking a lot and the doctor was worried about that.” Finally, 50% of the accumulated fluid was removed.

In the process of the operation, the firefighter by profession was intubated, which, added to the position and fluid retention, caused pneumonia. “The saturation began to affect him and he began to show some very delicate symptoms and he began to run and run and they intubated him again.”

Once this crisis was overcome, he was transferred to the Encompass Health Hospital in Manatí to immediately start therapies and avoid further damage to the neurological system, without neglecting other medical care. Rivera, who in the process was diagnosed with hypertension and sleep apnea, is conscious and shows some difficulty speaking, in addition to the impact on the mobility of the right side of the body.

“He is exhausted, he is emotionally tired, he wants to go out now, he wants to be at home, it is not that easy, we are dealing with it so that he can understand that therapy is important,” said the television presenter. “He understands that he is speaking well, but the distortion of words, because he alienates us from what he wants to say, how he feels,” she explained.

Saudy, meanwhile, tried to disconnect from the “real world” to devote herself to attending to the needs of her husband of 23 years and father of her daughters Valeria, 20, and Valentina, 11.

“I have a 20-year-old daughter who is 55 today. She has led the business like a warrior, she has not stopped studying, she has been Valentina’s best mother”, she proudly thanked. The little girl, on her side, maintains her cheerful spirit and from that energy, she supports them, in addition to the help she receives from her other relatives.

Now he just wants to work and apply patience to his life.

“I need to earn some income to be able to support the home, to be able to support the costs of everything that it implies (recovery),” he said without forgetting the other battle that is just beginning with the medical plan. “I am very independent, I know that there are many people who need it out there. I’m not asking for anything other than work. To be able to earn income to be able to cover my expenses”.