Saudy Rivera: “We keep fighting and we will not give up”

They have been difficult times but she remains clinging to her faith. This has been revealed by the presenter Saudy Rivera through a publication on her social networks where she expresses, among other things, how her process has been with her husband, Iván Rivera, who several weeks ago suffered a stroke.

“I am born to share with you this praise that has helped me so much in this hard process. I recognize I am not the only one going through hard tests. I begged on my knees and with all my soul to God to give me a miracle. In the midst of so much pain and despair, he fulfilled it. We continue in a delicate process but with enormous faith. To you who read me ´I don´t know what you´re going through but a miracle is coming…´ she believes and asks with faith and a clean soul, great things will happen before your eyes. She closes her eyes, listen to her and don’t let anyone interrupt you. This praise is performed by @chanelnovas who I would love to meet and tell her how much she has touched my heart in the midst of darkness. Thanks to the great nurse Linet, who gave it to me in the midst of so much agony. We keep fighting and we will not give up. Little by little we will resume life. Thank you to everyone who, with their good faith, has placed my husband Ivan and our family in their prayers. Don’t let go of us, God multiply you in health and blessings. Those who know me know how much I believe in a living God and in the power of prayer,” reads the communicator’s publication.

On April 20, it transpired that Iván suffered a health mishap. “I understand that it is a cerebrovascular arrest, what we know as a stroke,” said the former head of the Fire Department, Ángel Crespo.

Since then, the presenter has remained by her husband’s side, clinging to her faith. “I trust you my God”, she also published on her social networks shortly after the news broke. The couple has two daughters: Valeria and Valentina.