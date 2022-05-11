Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez consoles himself for his defeat against Dmitry Bivol and sings with “Luis Miguel”

The defeat suffered by the Mexican boxer Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez against the Russian Dmitry Bivol by unanimous decision caused a deep wound in the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, who decided to take advantage of the party they had prepared in case he won to vent his sorrows for this painful fall And what better than singing to the rhythm of the songs of his well-known friend, Luis Miguel.

And it is that ‘Canelo’ put on the best face after this fight in which the victory went to the European, something unexpected for him and his entourage, who already had a tremendous party ready, so After leaving the T-Mobile Arena, the man from Guadalajara was caught in a karaoke with his wife, Fernanda Gómez and the Mexican singer Diego Boneta, who at the time played the role of “Sol de México”, in the Netflix bioseries, Luis Miguel.

Through the social networks of his new wife, the native of Perla Tapatia was seen in a video where The Super Middleweight Champion can be seen singing a song by Luismi together with the actor from “Rebelde”. On more than one occasion Álvarez has expressed being a great fan of the interpreter of “La Bikina”, and for this reason this is not the first time that he is seen singing some of his melodies.

Together with Boneta they decided to remember the singer with one of his most famous performances such as “La Media Vuelta”, and with great feeling both are seen in the video singing this melody, which is clearly one of “Canelo’s” favorites. It should be remembered that the Mexican boxer has been seen on multiple occasions with Luis Miguel in one of the casinos in Las Vegas, Nevada, as they apparently have a great friendship.

This relationship would have started thanks to businessman Carlos Bremer, who is one of the main sponsors of the boxer, as well as the tricolor singer., and the relationship between the two has become close. After succumbing to Bivol, the man from Guadalajara made no excuses and assured that the Russian was better in the fight, however, he confirmed that he will seek revenge in the coming months. “Of course, it doesn’t stay that way.”