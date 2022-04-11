Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez has a taqueria, where it is and how much it costs

There is no doubt that Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is one of the most recognized Mexicans in the world, his talent as a boxer has made him one of the greatest exponents of Mexico, since, in each of his fights, the flag and the name of the country usually take on an important role. athlete’s request.

In addition, “Canelo” has repeatedly made clear the great love he feels for Mexico and its culture, which includes gastronomy, so the fact that he has decided to open a taqueria with one of his brothers does not It surprises no one, because, in addition, it is known that the boxer is a fan of tacos al pastor.

(Ricardo Álvarez, brother of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez / Google Maps)

It was in 2014 that Saúl and his brother José Ricardo, the fourth of the seven he has, opened the “El Pastor del Rica” taqueria located at Calzada Federalistas #2225 in the Jardines del Valle neighborhood in Zapopan, Jalisco.

The specialty of the place is undoubtedly the pastor tacos, which are cooked in the traditional top, although they also sell carnaza, lip, tongue, tripe, chorizo, steak and campechanos tacos.

(Taqueria ‘El Pastor del Rica’ / Google Maps)

As if that were not enough, like any traditional taqueria, they also offer dishes such as gringas that are priced at just over 50 pesos, while most tacos cost 19.50 pesos each.

According to the information that was released, the taqueria in which “Canelo” owns, opens from Monday to Sunday from 2 pm to 12 am, but closes on Fridays of Lent, Thursday and Holy Friday, December 25 and 1 from January.

The taquería that has been visited by celebrities like the youtuber Luisito Communicates and the late actor Xavier Ortiz, also offers meat per kilo: steak $585 pesos, carnaza and pastor $520 pesos to name a few.