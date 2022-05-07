Saúl ‘Canelo’ and Dmitry Bivol fight their first battle with the scale

The Mexican Sául ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, considered the best pound-for-pound boxer of the moment, had no setbacks with the scale for his fight against Dmitry Bivol.

The Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez He passed his first test for the fight against the Russian boxer Dmitry Bivol, in which the Mexican fighter seeks to strip the title of the semi-complete of the WBA to the Russian representative.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Y Dmitry Bivol were protagonists of a weigh-in without problems this Friday, unlike the previous fights of the Mexican boxer, at the weigh-in this Friday, both boxers fulfilled their weigh-in without problems this Friday in the vicinity of the Toshiba Squareon the outskirts of T-Mobile Arenain Las Vegas, Nevada.

After conquering all the belts in the super middleweight, Saul Alvarez gained weight to try to end the undefeated status of Dmitry Bivol and snatch the light heavyweight monarch belt from the World Boxing Association.

Before the scale, the Russian boxer Dmitry Bivol He was ready for combat, after he first stopped the scale at 174 pounds, while the Mexican boxer, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez He looked great physically and registered a total of 174.6 pounds.

Canelo Alvarez is getting closer to the No. 1 spot on ESPN’s pound-for-pound rankings. Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

After meeting the weigh-in goal and not exceeding between 168 and 175 pounds, both boxers are ready to step into the ring at T-Mobile Arena this Saturday.

With 57 wins, 39 of them by knockout, one loss and two draws, Cinnamon It takes more than eight years without losing. To his good boxing, his punch and personality, he has added better defense, patience and has made changes in his diet, which has made him number one in boxing.

This Saturday’s is surrounded by great expectations because the Mexican is going through one of his best moments in physical form, but bivol He has a perfect pace of 19 wins in the same number of fights and his 11 wins by knockout are an example of the power of his fists, which he will try to use as a weapon to bring down the Mexican.

The fight between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Y Dmitry Bivol will take place this Saturday, May 7, 2022, starting at 9:00 p.m. when both boxers face each other at the T-Mobile Arena in Las VegasUnited States, where the winner will win the World Boxing Association (WBA) semi-complete title.