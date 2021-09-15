Savage x Fenty by Rihanna live on Prime video

Rihanna in an Amazon adv (courtesy of Amazon)



Savage X Fenty from Rihanna is about to return with her show Vol. 3, which will be unveiled on Prime video livestreaming in over 240 countries countries on September 24th. The streaming platform owned by Jeff Bezos has already released the official card, which suggests a return in style of the pop star to unveil the new collection of its seductive and provocative line of lingerie and underwear. To do this, this year has chosen to involve a pool of artists including musicians, models, actors and dancers who will wear Rihanna’s latest Savage X Fenty collection firsthand. We will therefore witness the performances of Nas, Daddy Yankee, Bia, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani And Jade Novah.

There will also be special appearances of Adriana Lima, Alek Wek, Behati Prinsloo, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Leiomy, Lola Leon, Mena Massoud, Nyjah Huston, Precious Lee, Sabrina Carpenter, Thuso Mbedu, Troye Sivan, Vanessa Hudgens and many others for a show that will combine fashion, dance, music and architecture.

Loading... Advertisements

With the release of Savage X Fenty Vol. 3, the latest collection will be available for shopping inAmazon fashion store and at Savage X Fenty and will celebrate the body and freedom of movement, with strong lines but a daywear fit that trace the contours of the silhouettes and at the same time allow everyone to freely express their appearance and mood. The Barbadian singer had unveiled the release of the third show a few weeks ago (see MFF dated 08/28/2021) with a teaser on his profile Instagram. (All rights reserved)