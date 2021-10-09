Savage x Fenty, Rihanna will open the first physical stores in 2022

Rihanna is ready for its debut in physical stores. The lingerie brand Savage x Fenty will open its first physical stores in 2022, first in the United States and later also in Europe. This is the project of the singer and entrepreneur, who has made glamor her second home. This is a major step forward for Savage x Fenty, so far available exclusively online. Here I’m, from 2022, in retail stores, the lingerie line will consequently be close at hand and customers will be able to ascertain its comfort and wearability even before purchasing.

Savage x Fenty, Rihanna will open the first physical stores

A big news for Rihanna, who is preparing to open new stores around the States starting from 2022. Yes: Savage x Fenty will therefore not be distributed by retailers, but will have real stores. Christine Pendarvis, design officer of Savage X Fenty, specified that the brand intends to extend the chain also in Europe. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, the Savage x Fenty design officer said: “Retail is an important part of our growth strategy. Because fit and comfort are so important, there are just customers who don’t feel comfortable shopping online ”.

Buying products online has its advantage, but it is also true that buying a pig in a poke, without first being able to wear a garment to understand how it fits, then pushes the customer to return. Opening brick-and-mortar stores would eliminate this step. After all, the lingerie brand of Rihanna tip to inclusiveness of its garments and allowing customers to try on before buying is an indispensable choice. The pop star has not yet announced the official opening dates of the physical stores. But we have a 2022 which, for now, is enough for us.

