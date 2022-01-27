Savage X Fenty, Rihanna’s lingerie brand raises $ 125 million

New step for the business of Rihannathe lingerie brand Savage X Fentywhich announced funding of 125 million dollars led by New York management firm Neuberger Berman. Investors also participated in the Series C round, which will allow the brand to expand abroad and launch new product lines L Cattertonprivate equity of Bernard Arnault, Avenir, Sunley House Capital and Marcy Venture Partners, a venture capital co-founded by Jay-Z. Last February, Savage X Fenty raised $ 115 million in the Series B round. Rihanna, at the time, held a 30% stake in the Savage brand.

But already in 2019, the underwear brand, controlled up to three years ago by Rihanna together with TechStyle Fashion Group, had raised capital for 50 million dollars thanks to investors such as rapper Jay-Z with his Marcy venture partners and the fund. Avenir growth capital, thus reaching a value of approximately 70 million dollars.

For Forbes Rihanna has been a billionaire since 2020

Last year, Forbes added the Barbadian-born singer to the $ 1.7 billion dollar billionaire roster. And this thanks to the success of its cosmetics line Fenty Beauty launched in 2017, which it now co-owns with French luxury giant LVMH, which generated over $ 550 million in revenue in 2020. Sure, not everything Rihanna touched turned to gold: in February 2021, LVMH and Rihanna confirmed in a statement a Forbes to have closed Fenty, the house of high-end fashion and accessories.

The first physical stores of Savage X Fenty

The capital raised will give the necessary boost for the highly anticipated opening of the first boutique by Savage X Fenty at the Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip.

Opening that is not expected to remain isolated, accompanied by four more stores in the first quarter of 2022 for a total of ten by the end of the year, according to Savage X co-presidents Fenty Christiane Pendarvis and Natalie Guzman. The next store will open in Culver City in Los Angeles (where the company is based), followed by the Galleria Mall in Houston, the King of Prussia Mall outside Philadelphia and Pentagon City’s Fashion Center in Arlington, Virginia.

In the new stores there will be a lot of space for technology: for its stores Savage X Fenty has collaborated with Fit: Match, an app that uses full-body 3D scans to measure customers and help them find the best fit and styles. Since its launch, on the other hand, the value of inclusiveness it has always been central to the brand development strategy. “We want to make sure whoever you are will be able to recognize you in our stores: what we are doing is not just a matter of marketing; it will rather be a service tailored to the needs of each customer, ”Pendarvis said in an interview with Vogue America. And indeed, bras are available in more than 50 sizes, while sleepwear and lingerie are available in sizes XS to XXXL.

But there was a time, before her physical retail debut, when Rihanna relied only on the power of the web. In fact, for three seasons, the last one dates back to last September, the artist has chosen to stream Amazon Prime Video to broadcast the shows of his Savage X Fenty collections, which over the years have brought together stars from all over the international jet set such as Irina Shayk, Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens and Cindy Crawford.

