Savage X Fenty Vol. 3: Rihanna’s disruptive fashion show is back

Music, dance, performance, set design, special effects and, of course, fashion: Savage X Fenty Show it is not a ‘simple’ fashion show, but a spectacular event that allows you to experience fashion in an innovative way. On the other hand, its creator, Rihanna, she is certainly not one who does things small. Now in its third edition, the most anticipated lingerie show this year will again be packed with guests, and announces a remarkable line-up of performances via the teaser trailer released by Amazon Prime Video. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 will in fact be visible through the platform all over the world. When? September 24, 2021.

Rihanna: the Savage X Fenty show live on Amazon Prime Video



The fashion experience that “challenges tradition and redefines the concept of sexy”, will have among its guests Adriana Lima, Alek Wek, Behati Prinsloo, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Leiomy, Lola Leon, Mena Massoud, Nyjah Huston, Precious Lee, Sabrina Carpenter, Thuso Mbedu, Troye Sivan, Vanessa Hudgens, and many more. While the performances include Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani and Jade Novah. The show will combine fashion, dance, music and architecture, to present Rihanna’s new collection through scenic elements, lights, impact shots.

From the Savage X Fenty Show 2020

The press release for the presentation of the event gives some previews on the collection, announcing that the new Savage X Fenty line will offer a decisive design to emphasize the curves of the body and will celebrate unconventional silhouettes, as Rihanna has always done in her experience as a stylist and entrepreneur (career that has made her the richest pop star in the world). Inclusiveness has always been a cornerstone of her fashion and beauty collections, as well as the desire to overcome the limits imposed by conventional fashion in favor of individuality.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky at the Met Gala (afp)

Savage X Fenty celebrates courage, self-confidence, inclusiveness. “We want all people to be well. We want everyone to feel sexy and have fun doing it“, Explained Rihanna, fresh from the triumph at the Met Gala where she presented herself for the first time in an official way together with her partner A $ AP Rocky. The two, dressed as Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga, were among the most admired of the evening.