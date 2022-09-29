SAVALnet – Science and Medicine

Poor diet is one of the leading causes of disease worldwide. It is estimated that it is responsible for 26% of preventable mortality. Although the various components of an optimal dietary pattern are well established and validated, the distribution of these global patterns is not well characterized.

On a scale of 0 to 100 of how well people adhere to recommended diets, with 0 being a poor diet (think excessive consumption of sugar and processed meats), and 100 representing the recommended balance of fruits, vegetables, legumes/fruits dry and whole grains, most countries would score around 40.3.

Researchers of the Tufts University Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy (USA) conducted a study, which is one of the most comprehensive estimates to date of the quality of the global diet and the first to include results between children and adults, which highlights the challenges that exist throughout the world to promote healthy eating. Although global gains were modest, there was notable variation by country, with nutritious options most popular in the United States, Vietnam, China, and Iran, and less so in Tanzania, Nigeria, and Japan.

The team collected regional and national data among adults and children from 185 countries, drawing on data from more than 1,100 surveys of la World Dietetic Database, a large collection of data on food and nutrient consumption levels around the world. The main result was the scale from 0 to 100 known as Alternative Healthy Eating Indexa validated measure of diet quality.

At the regional level, the averages ranged from minimum of 30.3 in Latin America and the Caribbean and a maximum of 45.7 in South Asia. The average score of the 185 countries included in the study was 40.3. Only 10 countries, representing less than 1% of the world’s population, scored above 50. The highest scoring countries in the world were Vietnam, Iran, Indonesia and India, and the lowest scoring were Brazil, Mexico, the United States and Egypt.

Globally, among adults, women were more likely to follow recommended diets than men, and older adults more than young people.

The researchers note that some flaws in the study need to be taken into account, such as measurement errors in the dietary data, incomplete availability of the survey in some countries, and lack of information on some important dietary considerations, such as trans-fat intake. . However, the results offer key benchmarks for comparison as new information is added to the World Dietary Database.

The research team next plans to study how different aspects of poor diets contribute directly to major diseases around the world, as well as model the effects of various policies and programmes.