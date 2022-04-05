Savana raises 23 million to boost the discovery of new drugs with its technology | Companies

Savana, the Spanish startup that allows the exploitation of information with clinical value from medical records with artificial intelligence, has closed a financing round of 25 million dollars (23 million euros). The operation has incorporated new shareholders into the company, such as Conexo Ventures (part of GED Capital), Knuru Capital and Aldea Ventures, and has had the participation of investors already present such as Seaya Ventures and Cathay Innovation.

The company, created in 2014 and with a presence in 16 countries in America and Western Europe, has its own technology capable of extracting unstructured information from medical records automatically and anonymised. As they explain, the normal thing when a person goes to the doctor is that they give him a written report with words human: “Patient with metastatic colon carcinoma that has not responded to the treatment administered”, but reusing that information requires armies of people reading those reports and filling in databases that can later be statistically analyzed, as is done for any study in Medicine. A manual process, which Savana managed to automate.

“After seven years we can say that we have invented a new way of doing clinical research; basically we have created the concept of generating evidence through artificial intelligence applied to real clinical information”, says Jorge Tello, CEO and co-founder of the company, who highlights that the pharmaceutical industry is increasingly orienting itself towards the Real World Evidence (scientific evidence generated from data from routine clinical practice outside the context of controlled studies) as a complement to clinical trials.

Tello explains that by leveraging existing databases that are routinely populated in hospitals, researchers are able to increase the efficiency of drugs by better targeting them to patients, find biomarkers, speed drugs to market, test their hypotheses and reuse molecules.

Savana’s technology has automated the creation of these databases, saving all that tedious human process of collecting information, and its main line of business today is conducting research studiespromoted both from the private (pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device manufacturers) and public spheres (European Commission, Health Research Fund), many of them aiming at the generation of predictive models in different pathologies.

“We have managed to make processes that used to take years now take months. And that is our main line of business today”, adds Tello. Savana’s clients include 22 of the world’s top 50 pharmaceutical companies (they cannot reveal their names for confidentiality), and more than 200 hospitals from 16 countries (almost 60 in the US) participate in their studies, which have allowed them to extract information from more than 2,000 million medical records.

Predictive medical care

The director defends that technology is the way to speed up clinical research and help fight and predict diseases. “Our goal has always been to improve medical knowledge around the world and move towards data-driven, predictive healthcare. And each line of business that we are launching is laying bricks in that path”, he underlines.

The startup also licenses its technology to the custodians of medical records (hospitals and health services) under a software as a service (SaaS) model. The company does not reveal its turnover, but it does point out that they are still in negative EBITDA because they are continually investing in new technological developments and internationalization.

Tello details that they were profitable by themselves until 2018. That year, Seaya Ventures, the manager that Beatriz González pilots, invested four million in the company, and in July 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, Savana captured another 12.5 million, in an operation led by Cathay Innovation, in which Seaya Ventures participated again and in which other investors such as MACSF, a French mutual insurance company for health professionals, entered. Investors and founding partners of Savana bet on a phase of accelerated growth. The Spanish startup recently obtained the regulatory approval in Francewhich opens up business opportunities for them in that country.

As big data becomes a priority among public health and regulatory institutions, Savana will use the funds raised to increase its data analysis capabilities and include new data layers (genomics, biomolecular data and images) and address new sources of information (such as those generated during clinical trials) in order to accelerate the availability of new drugs to patients through the discovery of biomarkers.

According to Tello, with the new funds they will try to take their methodology for clinical research to all relevant companies in Health Sciencesand increase your research network working together with more hospitals and closing partnerships with more top-level research centers. “Now is the time to bring our capabilities into the R&D space and into the regulatory arena, while expanding our services across the geographies in which we operate with new investments and hires,” he stresses.

Savana has a multidisciplinary team of 100 professionalsfrom doctors to data scientists, computer programmers, pharmacists, biostatisticians, epidemiologists, engineers, etc.

The company is working on a new product (of which they do not give details due to competition issues) that, it assures, will “substantially” shorten clinical trial times, which could lead to multimillion-dollar savings for the health and benefits industry. for patients by shortening the time it takes for therapies to reach the market. The startup finalizes a minimum viable product and claims to have signed the first alliances.

It is in this area where a large part of this new round of financing will be allocated. Until now, the company had developed its methodology in the field of observational research (what is known as Phase 4), but now they consider that they are ready to address previous phasesensuring that the result is accepted in an ordinary way by the regulatory agencies, or in other words that it has a ‘regulatory level’.

Savana’s CEO highlights that they are a medical company and not a data company, and underlines that all the uses they make of health data, which are very sensitive, go through an ethics committee. “Our projects are carried out within a scientific framework, are supported by anonymized or pseudonymized data, and are subject to clinical research legislation. Unlike many US tech giants, we don’t see health data as business data. We only automate with artificial intelligence a process that was done manually, generating value and impacting patients”.

ongoing projects

One of Savana’s flagship projects in the US is an agreement reached with the COPD foundation COPD Foundation. This case allows us to understand very well what the Spanish startup does. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is the third cause of death in the world, after diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, but it debuts with non-specific symptoms, such as fatigue, which makes it very difficult to carry out COPD diagnostic tests on all those people showing these signs. For this reason, the Spanish startup has developed a predictive algorithm that helps identify which patients with these symptoms are at greater risk of suffering from COPD and thus find the millions of people who suffer from the disease in that country and are not diagnosed.

Savana has another 41 projects underway. In the United Kingdom, its third market after Spain and the United States, they are also carrying out, among others, a project in the respiratory area with Breathe, a hub UK officer in respiratory health, and with the Head and Neck Cancer International Group are developing two predictive models for head and neck cancer. Another recent publication of the company in the European Journal of Gastroenterology & Hepatology it has to do with Crohn’s disease; In this case, his algorithm analyzes thousands of variables to help predict what triggers the outbreaks that patients suffer from this disease to try to prevent them.

The Spanish startup also highlights how a study of the Oxford University published in August 2021 endorsed the study that Savana had published in October 2020 in the European Respiratory Journal made with its technology and which concluded that the corticosteroids commonly used to treat asthma shorten the recovery time in patients with Covid-19 over 50 years of age.