save 100 euros when you buy this router

It should be noted that this is a model that is very easy to use, something that is due, among other things, to the fact that there are few physical buttons that it includes. But, yes, it has those that may be needed, such as the ignition itself or the restart one. Besides, there is another one that makes it possible to activate the net mesh and, in the casing, a port stands out USB3.0 (which can be used to connect accessories such as storage devices to share the data inside).

One of the things that makes this product different from the competition is its design. His futuristic look , with four folding antennas that are absolutely different, make it fit even in gaming environments (its no less than eight LEDs are to blame for this). In what has to do with the dimensions of this product, the ones it has are the following: 270 x 270 x 174 millimeters . Therefore, finding a place for the Mi Router AX9000 does not seem particularly complicated.

Great power and many options

We say this first because the Xiaomi product has hardware inside that ensures excellent operation even in times of great demand. So it includes a Qualcomm IPQ8072 A53 quad-core processor that has an NPU chip to manage everything that has to do with Artificial Intelligence. The RAM, by the way, is nothing less than 1GB. There is no doubt that the best possible performance is always obtained from the router, even when it has the maximum number of devices it supports connected at the same time: no more and no less than 248.

Something to know about this Xiaomi Mi Router AX9000 is that it has a large number of physical ports – beyond the USB mentioned above. They are five Ethernet ports those that you will find on one of the sides of the product, four of them being Gigabit so that the operation is, at least, solvent. There is an additional one that is the jewel in the crown, since its working speed is 2.5 Gbit/s, so it allows a excellent performance and it is ideal for connecting devices that have intensive Internet access.

The truth is that, everything indicated, added to the fact that right now you have a great discount that allows you to buy the product we are talking about €199.99makes the purchase of this Xiaomi router an option that you have to seriously evaluate to improve the one provided by your Internet provider.

Wireless options: everything perfect

Here you will find everything you may need, since for example the standards that are compatible with the Xiaomi Mi Router AX9000 are the following: EEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax 4 x 4, MU-MIMO and 4096QAM. And, always, with the possibility of using frequency both 2.4 and 5GHz (which means that it is capable of reaching transfer rates of up to 4804 Mbps in the best case).

Finally, it is important to mention that in the security section this router allows the use of WPA3-SAE, so you can be very calm because it is very difficult for anyone to steal your Internet connection. Undoubtedly, an accessory is on sale that stands out both for its excellent design and for including a large number of possibilities (while its web configuration is very simple).

