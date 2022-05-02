It is the lowest price it has ever reached.

We have been several months in which the official Samsung store has had great offers in its catalog of televisions. Today this great discount comes from the hand of Amazon, where we can buy one of the best and most demanded Samsung smart TVs for €699. It is a 55-inch 4K TVwith a great sound and all kinds of connections.

This is lowest price ever this tv in any store that we know of. For less than 700 euros you have a big television at home, with some perfect dimensions for many of the rooms in the house, a very high resolution and the finer frames that you will see today in the offers.

Buy Samsung’s 4K smart TV for 699 euros (RRP €1,199 )

Even if it’s a 2021 model, today it is one of the most recommended for several reasons. One of them is its size, 55-inch screen, very suitable for the vast majority of furniture living room or to hang on the wall with a 200 x 200 mm VESA bracket. Their 15.5kg They are nothing even if your wall is plasterboard.

This 10-bit panel features a 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 px), a rate of maximum refresh of 120 Hz and VA LCD technology. We have compatibility with HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG, to improve both dark scenes and to achieve a much higher definition of a more natural image. The upscaled to 4K Lower resolution content is superb thanks to Samsung’s QLED 4K processor.

At the back we have 2 x 10W RMS speakers each one that will act as a sound system, because they are heard very, very well. Are compatible with Dolby Digital Plus, so we will get surround sound with just two speakers. The design of this television is beautiful, with the 4 very narrow frames, perfect for hanging on the wall, it looks like a painting! Her thinness will leave you speechless, with a depth (without base) maximum 2.57 cm.

In terms of connections, we will enjoy WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, digital optical output, RJ45 Ethernet network input and compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant and Bixby. The operating system is Tizen in its version 6.0. Energy consumption, despite all the technology it encompasses, is so only 205 W max and 77 W typical.

