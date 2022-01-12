save a dying dog on the road

Comes from Kentucky , in the USA, the beautiful example of love for animals and respect for their life. A driver Uber has in fact noted the body of a dog apparently dead on the road , then he pulled over and got out to move it. Suddenly a small breath, a faint sound that immediately made the man understand that the animal was alive . Immediately taken to the vet, he was subjected to lengthy treatments and medications that saved him. Now infatri is a happy and healthy little dog.

An important name

“Travolta“is the name chosen by the vets of the Kentucky Humane Society for his being a true warrior, just like the famous actor John Travolta in so many films. The puppy was taken to the clinic by the driver who found him dying: unfortunately he had been hit several times.

There’s a little dog driving a Tesla!

Rehabilitation

Disinfected, shaved, and IV fed, it took Travolta a long time to get back to full health. A week later in fact still she staggered on her unstable paws but he was definitely in a good mood, as if he knew his life had just been saved here. The little dog is slowly returning to normal: small but important signs that make it clear that he will soon be an active and independent dog again. For the doctors who have treated and pampered him now it will be difficult to let him go, and entrust him to a new master.

Hamilton, the birthday party for his bull dog Roscoe is super exclusive!