Save €300 when you buy this powerful high-end Android

We must first talk about nerve center of the device: its Kirin 980 Duplo NPU processor. It has eight cores with which you can do practically what you want, and a processor speed overwhelming.

If you were waiting for perfect moment to get a high-end device at the best price, this is yours! Worten continues to offer some of the most lucrative discounts on the market so that its customers have access to all kinds of products. In this case, we are talking about the Huawei P30 Pro, a phone that has nothing to envy to the top of the range from Apple or Samsung.

The Huawei P30 Pro It is one of those high-end terminals whose starting price is around €900. It is true that their Specifications They are not for less, since we are talking about a device that is practically a computer. But right now he has a awesome discount in Worten.

To this we must add an 8 GB RAM memory and a internal storage 256GB. We thus obtain a device worthy of the high range. Although it was released a few years ago, it is still a smartphone capable of performing even in the worst conditions. Also, you can trust that Android will continue to release compatible updates for quite some time.

The battery It will allow you to have enough autonomy, since it has 4,200 mAh. As a strong point, it should be noted that it has fast charge, and that the fast charger is already included in the box. No need to buy it separately like other high-end Android phones.

If you are concerned about the quality of the cameras, this time you will be pleasantly surprised. It has 4 rear cameras of 40 + 20 + 8 + TOF, more than enough to take the Photographs better quality. Likewise, the frontal camera It has 32 MP. The selfie they will be amazing!

€300 savings on Worten: a bargain!

We have not yet analyzed the most aesthetic of the device, but you should know that it is also very striking. The screen has 6.47 inches and it has a barely noticeable notch for the front camera. It has a fingerprint sensor, perfect for all those who do not understand very well with facial recognition. However, it also incorporates it!

As for the measurements, its height is close to 16 centimeters, staying in a size standard. Thanks to this, it becomes a very easy phone to hold and handle. If it’s the kind of Android you want, go for it now! Because it is only €549 compared to the almost €900 it cost.