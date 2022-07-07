Save me from the Train asks Unesco for help to stop the work

The #SélvameDelTren collective delivered a letter to UNESCO to request its help to stop the construction of section 5 of the Mayan Train.

Through a letter, the group explained that the natural heritage of Mexico and humanity is at risk.

“Unfortunately, this heritage is in danger of disappearing forever, the construction of Section 5 of the project called the Mayan Train puts this remarkable natural and cultural heritage of Mexico and humanity at risk by trying to build the train tracks that will pass over the vestiges”, He was told in the letter spread on social networks.

Octavio del Río, a specialist in underwater archeology and one of the divers who signs the letter, explained in an interview with Political Animal, that the call before Unesco took place after last June 21, the head of the Inah, Diego Prieto Hernández, said that in section 5 of the train there are few archaeological remains.

“In fact, this section is where the oldest remains are found, not only in Mexico, but in all of America. There are, for example, the origins of the first settlers of America. They settled there, they liked it there to live, there they survived, and there their culture arose, and later the Mayan culture”, stressed the underwater archaeologist.

Today, several members of #SelvameDelTren We deliver a letter to @UNESCOMexico about the danger that the Mayan Train is causing to our Natural and Cultural Heritage. There is evidence that it is one of the places with the greatest vestiges and biodiversity in Mexico and the world. pic.twitter.com/jRDWMjowCV — SELVAME (@SelvameMX) July 6, 2022

Del Río pointed out that this area of ​​Section 5 of the Mayan Train is not only very rich in archaeological terms, but it is also an area in which there is still much to explore. For this reason, he said, there is a risk that the train works will bury caves and cenotes that would remain uninvestigated, and that they could affect the largest underground river system on the planet.

The expert insisted that, given the declarations of the head of the INAH, they decided to make “an international call for attention” before UNESCO, “so that this cultural and archaeological heritage be preserved and cared for.”

Mayan Train: temporary suspension

The First District Court of Yucatan granted the provisional suspension of the works, so the machines that have been cutting trees to make way for the work in the area that goes from Playa del Carmen to Tulum must stop immediately until the amparo is fully resolved.

After the suspension, the federal government carried out the Environmental Impact Statement (MIA) to demonstrate that the project is viable.

The MIA concluded that “severe” risks were identified for protected flora and fauna, “critical” damage to almost 500 hectares of forest, and possible damage to the karst soil in the area “due to subsidence and landslides” due to the “operation of machinery ”, however, qualified the project as viable.

With this study, which was prepared by the Institute of Ecology of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt), the federal government seeks to unblock the works in this section.

According to data from the federal government, the works on Section 5 South of the Mayan Train will cost 31.5 billion pesos to cover the 67 kilometers that go from Playa del Carmen to Tulum, in Quintana Roo.

With information from Manu Ureste