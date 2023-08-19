“Save my son, even if I die”: the story of a child who was born in the middle of a drama

Jessica two weeks before birth

It’s an afternoon in August, playtime, Jessica welcomes and speaks softly. She’s sitting in an armchair at home, looking calm, and whimpering as Noah, her son, who is about to turn two, sleeps curled up between the pillow and her skirt. However, two years ago, Jessica was not so calm.

It was also August when she was taken by ambulance to the sanatorium where she was to be Most dramatic scene of his life: The moment when she was seven months pregnant and trembling with fear, she looked into the doctor’s eyes and said the phrase she repeats to this day. infobae,

Doctor, save my son, even if I die.

when noah was 4 days old

The further story is of a child who had to be born to save not only him but also his mother. a child who weighed 830 grams And he spent the first 141 days of his life swinging between life and death. Tomorrow is Children’s Day, and this is the story of a little survivor.

emergency

Jessica Reto and Juanjo, her partner, had been together for eight years when they decided to become pregnant. They created a blended family with her two daughters, and now that they’ve finished building their house, it looks like It is also a good time for her to become a mother.

Unlike many couples who take years to achieve this and lose their happiness along the way, Jessica became pregnant quickly.

in september, with a respirator

“Everything was normal,” she says, and gives a crooked smile. the thing is that Something very out of line with the idea of ​​”normal” was about to happen.

When Jessica was four months pregnant, the obstetrician monitoring her pregnancy resigned, so she had to find another doctor. “Thank God,” Jessica’s mother, Purey Grano, interrupted and joined the interview. Why is it good?

“Because we got the obstetrician He was the one who saved her life.”

Jessica was diagnosed with high blood pressure as a teenager, they also took medicine for that. He had a history (his father and grandfather were hypertensive), “so when the new doctor asks me all the routine questions and listens to my answers, he looks up and says ‘How come they didn’t give you the medicine?’,

if not treated Preeclampsia can cause serious, even fatal complications. For both mother and baby. So they ordered him, told him to rest, control his blood pressure, and it was clear: “If the lowest blood pressure reaches 10 on some day, you go straight to the guard.”

In the middle of the pandemic, I could watch it three times a day

Nothing happened during the fifth month of conception, nor during the sixth month. Until the day before, when she had reached her 29th week (a full-term pregnancy reaches at least 40 weeks), Jessica took her blood pressure. The minimum temperature was at 10 o’clock.

“They called me and I went to look for Raje”, says Ma Puri. “She had no symptoms, she was feeling fine, and this in the midst of a pandemic, it seemed insane to be pregnant near a guard. so He lashed out at me, he told me everything, but I convinced him, When she reached the clinic, they didn’t let her out again.”

Was a high-risk pregnancy, so they admitted her to try to lower her blood pressure. Jessica cried in fear. pregnant and singleBecause there was still a ban on visits due to Covid.

“Two days later — Purdy continues — the doctor made an appointment with me and Jessie’s husband and told us very clearly: ‘Despite all the medicine we gave her, she’s not feeling well. I am going for him, I am not going for the creature.

The risk of becoming pregnant with preeclampsia was very high. the one i had Eclampsia, ie seizures or going into a coma. “Preeclampsia can damage the kidneys, liver, lungs, heart or eyes, and can lead to stroke or other brain injury”They state on the website of the prestigious Mayo Clinic, Considered the best in the world.

It was Monday and he played the last card. it did not work. On Tuesday the doctor told Jessica “We just have to create it”, There were still two months left for the delivery, so Jessica became desperate.

“They told me ‘we risk having convulsions in the middle of childbirth, that you should leave us, yourself or the baby. your life is in danger, my priority is you”, she says. She was terrified by the threat of falling who replied: “Doctor, save my son, even if I die.”

Jessica’s mother and husband waited outside, with double chins and nervousness until she braced herself. That’s how they found out what Jessica had just asked for. He was 33, his legal age, and although it sounds absurd now, he had a right to ask for whatever he wanted.

They keep it on their chest to transmit their heat

“It was overwhelming, and the worst part was that I was new and inside I was alone,” Purdy recalls with a sigh. “I remember the uncertainty I felt… not knowing whether your daughter was okay or not, whether your grandson was born alive or died.”

be born

Noah was born on August 24, 2021 and went straight to Neo. He weighed 950 grams, his lungs were not mature, so Jessica could not see him. The next day he lost weight. when he went in to meet her he weighed 830 grams.

“No one said ‘the baby will be fine’, everything was minute by minute”, says Puri, who had just become a grandmother under those circumstances. The pandemic had made the situation even more tense, “we didn’t know what was true and what was a lie.” Jessica was discharged after a few days. He adds, “I will never forget the picture of my daughter walking out of the sanatorium with bare arms.”

Noah’s weight came to 830 grams

He thought he had managed to avoid eclampsia, but no. Two weeks after Noah was born, Jessica fell out of bed and hit her face on the nightstand. on the ground and with a bloodied shirt, Started cramping.

They waited for an ambulance but since the health system was already at its limit, they decided to put her in a car and take her to a sanatorium. She was eventually admitted to intensive care, unable to visit her son who was struggling to survive in the neonatal unit.

“When I saw him during therapy – his mother continues – the only thing Jessie told me was to take care of the child, go see him, ask how he was. And that’s how I met my grandson, that’s the effect of meeting my grandson.”

Puri entered Neo, took Noah’s hand with two fingers and said: “Hello baby, I’m grandma. Your mom is right next door, she’s waiting for you, you have to go ahead. Come on thin, I’m with you.”

In Neo they started giving medical reports to Grandma, who from there went to the intensive care unit, rang the doorbell and passed on the information to whoever opened it so they could give it to Jessica. Now the grandmother was the only thread that held the genealogy of the whole family together.

“The connection between us was born at that moment, and we still have it today,” Purdy enthuses. The daughter says: “I know that my mother moved heaven and earth to let him be with her. I will thank you for the rest of my life.”

“Slim it down, I’m with you,” she told him

Jessica was discharged a few days later, but Noah spent 141 days hospitalized. During those four and a half months they had to take him to an operating room to put a line through his neck: three hours without knowing what was happening and in which they thought their son would not be able to tolerate the anesthesia.

But the worst happened in october, when he had been in intensive care for nearly two months. “I went during visiting hours when only mothers could enter. We rang the bell but were told that no one was allowed inside. We didn’t know what happened and suddenly he called me aside. Imagine, my world fell apart when he said my name.

A nurse came and said: “The doctor wants to talk to you.”

“The doctor came to me and said to me: ‘He had trouble breathing three times. I’m being honest? i don’t know how he is alive,

The study revealed that the child had pneumonia. They also found a small thrombus in one of the atria of the heart. They sedated him so he wouldn’t take off his mask, so Jessica couldn’t even try to breastfeed him.

“What did I feel? That it gave nothing more Many times I saw myself without him, many times I thought he was dying, By that time everyone who had given me hope no longer knew what to say, not even my husband,” she says.

“Noah was unconscious, it seemed that he was not alive, sometimes I did not know why I was going to visit him. The question I asked myself all the time was, ‘Can a kid make it out of this?'”

The answer was “yes, you can”.

In early 2022 Noah was already doing well enough to be transferred to a crib. He was discharged after two weeks. It was only when he was already four and a half months old that his sisters were able to meet and touch him for the first time.

Noah, who will turn 2 on August 24

Of all the sequelae that prematurity could have averted – from blindness to cerebral palsy, among others – Noah had nothing.

“It was so overwhelming that sometimes I feel like it’s not real,” Jessica says goodbye. “I’m being honest? Now I look down and see him sleeping here and I can’t believe he’s here with me.”

