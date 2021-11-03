Save Private Ryan; Steven Spielberg’s film in 4k + Blu Ray – review of the Paramount steelbook

With the rigorous script of Robert Rodat, Save Private Ryan it is partly inspired by a real event, that of Sergeant Frederick Niland, the only survivor of an outpost in the battle in Normandy. The inspiration is completely vague and starts from the hypothesis of bringing Private Ryan home for purely propaganda purposes, that is to raise the morale of the home front, divert attention from the Omaha Beach massacre and send a group of eight single men trained to do other than compassionate reconnaissance.

Steven Spielberg he stratifies decades of American war cinema, from classic cinema to Aldrich to Kubrick, working on the effectiveness of the action, the aural immersion of the most visceral sequences.

The introduction itself, half an hour of cruel cinema to describe the landing on the beach, is a shining example of sensory cinema that does not renounce the narrative form of classic cinema to outline the characteristics of the characters. We immediately get in tune with Captain Miller, played by Tom Hanks and tasked with his men to find Private Ryan (Matt Damon). For each of them Spielberg manages to carve out a very specific identity space, balancing the descent into hell with more humanistic aspects.

Save Private Ryan unboxing video of the 4k + Blu Ray Collectible Steelbook (3 Discs)

Paramount Edition of Saving Private Ryan (4k + Blu Ray – Steelbook)

There are three discs of the Paramount edition. In addition to the 4k and Blu Ray with the film, there is a third Blu Ray disc entirely dedicated to extra content. It comes in a beautiful collectible Steelbook box, as you can see from our unboxing video posted above.

Saving Private Ryan, 4K UDH, the image

In technical terms, the 4k release is a small event, because Saving Private Ryan is a film meant to be visually brutal as well. Raw, with the exaltation of the most livid colors and an overall graininess that made, on film, the sense of total immersion in the rain, in the mud, in the dust of a hostile setting. UHD does all this in an excellent way, surpassing the Blu Ray version and maintaining all these complexities that are not just a matter of brilliance and clarity. The details of the 2160p image are absolutely remarkable, highlighting textures and every grain of sand of Normandy as if it were truly tangible. The grain therefore remains, as an absolutely integral and unavoidable part of the visual experience, with an exaltation of the details that neither eliminate nor nullify it. The Dolby Vision 12 Bit therefore serves to give a superior illumination to the image, without sacrificing (and there was the risk) the desired desaturation of the colors. Of course it is always a mutation, but in this case it pushes on some characteristics that visually interpret the film correctly.

Save Private Ryan, 4K and Blu Ray, the audio sector

If the Blu Ray is presented with a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 audio track that already enhanced the immersive aspects of the aural experience, in the 4K UHD version we can enjoy it in Dolby Atmos which enhances the audio track with greater force, increasing, where it was possible , the sense of authenticity and immersion. The sounds of the waves in Normandy, the splashes of water, complete what has been done visually in terms of sound details. Same thing for the violent vigor of the German machine guns. All the collateral sounds and voices in the most chaotic scenes become crystal clear. The finest details then make their way with breadth and clarity, while John Williams’ music envelops and maintains a central presence, gaining in brilliance.

Save Private Ryan, the extra content from the Paramount Steelbook Edition

The Extra contents, all subtitled in Italian, are numerous and the Paramount three-disc edition dedicates an entire Blu Ray disc to it

Two menu items: “Save Private Ryan” And “War shooting“.

The voice “Save Private Ryan”Contains the following chapters

An Introduction to the Film: It is an introduction to the film edited by Steven Spielberg himself

a look into the past

Miller and his platoon

The base camp of the cast

behind the scenes of Saving Private Ryan

Recreating Omaha Beach

Music and Sounds

A thought before leaving us

In the waves: Save Private Ryan

Film Trailer 2

The New Trailer

A first honest assessment that needs to be made is that of the origin of the contents: they are the same as those taken from previous editions (SD and Blu Ray), many of which (except for trailers and little else) coming from SD editions. The advantage is to have them all together in a single edition, but there are no particular news. Two really interesting contents are exceptions, “In the waves: Save Private Ryan, with interviews with WWII veterans, put together with those with the cast, including a comparison of historical events and some clips from the film. The second relevant content is precisely the second item, “War shooting“, Taken from an old SD edition is absolutely worth seeing, because it tells the way to film the war in propaganda films with interventions by historians, critics and specialists on the subject. The other contents are featurettes or EPKs that address specific processing aspects of Spielberg’s film. This is a good Extra equipment overall.