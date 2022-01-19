Save Private Ryan, Tom Hanks was the only one prepared for the toughest training!

The incredible degree of realism achieved by the war scenes of Save Private Ryan it was paid dearly by the leading actors, who in the days before the start of filming had to undergo a very tough training camp that caught everyone unprepared … Everyone, except Tom Hanks!

The Cast Away star had in fact already tried something similar in view of the Forrest Gump scenes set during the Vietnam war, which required our preparation similar to that which he would later support for Spielberg’s film: none of the other actors, however, he had never been subjected to a real boot camp!

“The other guys I think they thought it was something like a camping in the woods, maybe they thought they would learn something while all sitting together around the fire“was Hanks’ comment some time later. An experience that literally traumatized Matt Damon and associates, to the point of making them want to desert: the actors, in fact, they put the abandonment to a vote of the boot camp. Guess who was the only one to express the opposite opinion?

Exactly, just the good Tom, whose vote obviously weighed a little more than those of his colleagues, who at that point were forced to finish the training course. Who knows who the inflexible Tom Hanks has not suffered some retaliation for its inflexibility! To find out more, in the meantime, here you will find our in-depth study on Saving Private Ryan.