«Save Ralph», the genius awarded with a Cannes Grand Prix

This is a Humane Society International campaign to promote the ban on animal research in the cosmetics industry.

save ralphHumane Society International’s star-studded stop-motion animated short film, received the prestigious Grand Prix for Good award as the best non-profit film entry at this year’s Cannes Lions Festival.

save ralph, which HSI created to build support for a worldwide ban on animal testing of cosmetics, also received a Gold Award in the non-profit film category. The Cannes Lions Awards are recognized as one of the world’s most prestigious awards for creative excellence and the Grand Prix for Good recognizes and celebrates the use of creativity to positively impact brands and the world at large.

a movie campaign

save ralph features a star-studded cast that includes Oscar winner Taika Waititi as Ralph, along with Ricky Gervais, Zac Efron, Olivia Munn, Pom Klementieff and Tricia Helfer. The film was also produced or subtitled in multiple languages ​​to support HSI’s efforts to influence legislators in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Europe, Mexico, Southeast Asia and South Korea.

The script is the work of director Spencer Susser, who allows us to empathize with Ralph until in the final scene he shows us cruelty.

The film was written and directed by Spencer Susser, produced by Jeff Vespa, and Andy Gent’s Arch Model studio, specialists in stop-motion puppets, brought Ralph and his friends to life.

The version for the European Union of the short film with the original voices and without the final scene.

Donna Gadomski, senior director of external affairs for the Humane Society International and executive producer of save ralphwas in Cannes to accept the Grand Prix for Good award and said: “We are absolutely delighted that save ralph has received the Grand Prix for Good. This prestigious recognition by the Cannes Lions jury is an honor and a testament to Ralph’s powerful message that testing cosmetics on animals is cruel and must stop. It is a privilege to accept this award on behalf of the extraordinary filmmakers of save ralph and the brilliant team at HSI working tirelessly around the world to end cosmetic animal testing for good. We are very grateful to Cannes Lions for this opportunity to keep the issue in the global spotlight and hope that the award will boost our efforts to end this unnecessary cruelty.”

Andy Gent, puppet maker and set designer for Save Ralph, said: “A few small frames of stop-motion on camera and a big step forward for animal testing.”

Making of

Although banned in 41 countries, cosmetic animal testing remains perfectly legal in most parts of the world and is tragically making its way back to Europe, subjecting thousands of animals to needless suffering and death. Save Ralph features HSI’s pet bunny, Ralph, as he goes about his daily routine as a “tester” in a laboratory, using one bunny’s story to shed light on the plight of countless rabbits and other animals suffering in laboratories around the world. world, involving citizens to be part of the solution.

As they tell us from Humane Society International and is reflected in the short: «In some parts of the world, rabbits like Ralph are locked up with neck restrictions and cosmetic and chemical products are applied to their eyes and to the shaved skin of the face. back. Guinea pigs and mice have the chemicals spread on their shaved skin or in their ears. None of these animals receive pain relief, and all of them will be killed in the end.”

about humane society international

Humane Society International works to promote animal welfare in more than 50 countries. Humane Society International works around the world to promote the human-animal bond, rescue and protect dogs and cats, improve the welfare of farm animals, protect wildlife, promote non-animal testing and research, respond to natural disasters, and tackle animal cruelty in all its forms.