save space on your samsung phone

In February of this year, Samsung released One UI 4.1 with a series of new features to improve the experience of your personalized layer. In this update it brought with it the smart widget that allows us to add all the widgets that we want in order to save space on the mobile desktop.

What is Samsung Smart Widget

This smart widget is characterized in that we can add all the widgets we want once we have it already put on the phone desk. In other words, with a lateral gesture to the left or right we can go between the widgets that we have selected.

Best of all, it has three smart widgets that differ in size: 2×2, 4×1 and 4×2. So we can adjust it in the best possible way for the space we need on one of the desktop screens of our phone.

The three sizes of the Samsung Smart Widget

In our case we will use the 4 x 2 that allows you to have a full view of the calendar and access other widgets such as Netflix or the new Google Maps; the latter has several shortcuts, so it is not even painted with the Smart Widget.

How to add the widgets we want

Now, let’s go straight to the steps to have this Samsung smart widget configured. We remind you that you can put the widgets you want, and in our case we put that of Netflix, that of Google Maps and another of Calendar. We place it on the central screen of the desktop and that’s it.

We long press on the desktop and select widgets.

Now we click on Smart Widget and we choose the 4 x 2 .

. It is placed on the phone desk.

Adding widget

Once on the desktop, long press to bring up the menu that allows us to access the settings, add a new widget or remove the visible.

or remove the visible. Click on add widget and we chose the one from Google Maps .

. We do the same with the rest of the widgets that we want to add.

The Google Maps widget is chosen

We already have the Samsung smart widget configured so that now with a lateral gesture let’s pass between one and the other. A great way to save space on your phone to access the weather widget, calendar and many others.

