save the bride child Parwana

Parwana, the 9-year-old girl married to a 55-year-old man by her father, who sold her for $ 2,000, is safe. The little girl was saved by an American NGO who took her, her mother and siblings to a safe place. “I’m happy: when will I be able to go to school?” He asked the CNN journalist who told her story.

She is in a house, the kind she has never lived in since the baby was born Parwana who can now smile again surrounded by the affection of her six brothers and mother. There ong American Too Young to Wed (TYTW) has indeed managed to rescue the little girl bride whose story had been told by the CNN journalist Anna Coren, Parwana’s father had it indeed sold at just 9 years as a bride for 2 thousand euros. He did it for money, he told the all news channel, to feed the rest of his children, all born after the eldest Parwana.

Last October, thanks to several non-profit associations that continue to operate in Afghanistan, even after the Taliban came to power, the Cnn had reached the village where Parwana’s family lived and had documented the sale of the child given in marriage to a man who lived in the village and who paid her 2,000 US dollars, a value paid in “land, sheep and cash”. The images of Parwana who in tears was forcibly taken away by her 55-year-old new husband, already married and father of four children, had outraged the international community who took a stand in the face of a violation of children’s rights that seems to have become common practice. in the last months. And so in recent days, the NGO Too Young to Wed reached the village where little Parwana lived who, after being taken from the man who bought her, was taken to a hotel in Herat with her mother and siblings. and after two nights there she was moved to a safe place where she will spend the winter. “Now I’m safe, I’m happy – he told in a video call to the CNN journalist who told his story – when can I go to school?“.

Behind hunger and poverty often hide abuse and mistreatment

Of his future and that of his family is not known at the moment. But that of Parwana is a story that the associations operating in the field in Afghanistan have often found themselves telling in recent times: the country is going through one of the most serious humanitarian and economic crises in its history. As reported by the Cnn almost half of the 39 million people who live in Afghanistan have economic problems, and there are already three million children who suffer from poor health conditions for survival. And the phenomenon of child brides it has forcefully returned to be part of the daily life of many families, especially those who live in villages far from the big cities and who have less access to economic and material resources. “Behind hunger and poverty often hide abuse and mistreatment – the denunciation ofAfghan activist Mahbouba Seraj – and women and children pay the highest price “.

The new marriage rules for women in Afghanistan

The Islamic Emirate also intervened on the practice of child brides through an official statement released through its social channels in which it was emphasized that only adult women can marry and that “no one can force women to marry”. Furthermore, the freedom of the woman defined as a “free human being” is emphasized. A position that had already been expressed by the Taliban precisely by virtue of the story of Parwana and many other girls like her and which clashes with a story that the Taliban themselves have made so far about the figure of women within the society in which it exists. there Shariʿah. To date, in fact, most women do not go to work and only universities are open to women, who can follow in separate classes from those of men.