“Save the emergency room to save the NHS”. The doctors in the square on November 17

COSMEU’s resident doctors and “Who takes care of you?” in the square in Rome with the Italian Society of Emergency-Urgency Medicine (SIMEU) to denounce the precarious conditions of shifts with exhausting hours, lack of adequate rest, shortage of staff compared to the amount of work required, increasingly frequent attacks against workers of health.

NOV 15 – “For years we have been denouncing the precarious conditions in which our National Health Service is based. The nearly two years of health crisis that we have and are going through have led to the extreme consequences of the enormous structural shortages of personnel and resources, weighing heavily on the sector which represents the first, and for many the only, point of access to SSN: The First Aid ”. This is what COSMEU’s resident doctors and “Who takes care of you?” that on November 17 will be in the streets with the Italian Society of Emergency Medicine (SIMEU).

“Too many times – continues the note – we have learned, especially in recent months, of doctors and nurses who have resigned en masse due to the harsh working conditions. Shifts with exhausting hours, lack of adequate rest, shortage of personnel compared to the amount of work required, increasingly frequent attacks against health workers. The urgent need for personnel, already well known even before the pandemic, has never been addressed in a systemic way, but with repeated emergency interventions, making more and more frequent use of inadequately trained personnel, too often hired with precarious contracts, through agencies temporary workers or cooperatives, or relying on the workforce of doctors in specialist training “.

“The latter – continues the press release -, due to their hybrid condition of students who provide assistance without a real employment contract, are too often used as” stopgaps “, forced to sacrifice their training to make up for staff shortages. Many of our colleagues, not only related to emergency or infectious-respiratory areas, have lent their work during the most critical moments of the emergency, allowing departments and services to meet the health demands of the population. The pandemic has also accelerated exponentially and in an uncontrolled way, the process, started with the DL Calabria, for which third and fourth year specialists were hired with fixed-term contracts or co.co.co., seeing the interruption of the their training. A situation of exploitation and precariousness has thus been perpetuated and strengthened, which not only does not guarantee adequate, integrated and organized continuity of assistance precisely in the places of first access to care, but has a strong and negative impact on the training of future specialists “.

“Thanks to the harsh working conditions – concludes the note -, the serious occupational risks, the constant insecurity, both during specialization and in the future job, this year about 50% of the places available in the specialization schools of Emergency Medicine – Urgency have not been assigned. It is not a question of a lack of interest in the discipline, but rather a serious and well-founded fear of their future as specialists and their quality of life. All this has an impact, finally and above all, on the users of the service, our patients and our patients. Asking for better working conditions, the recognition of a physically and psychologically demanding job, greater protections both in terms of safety and in terms of contractual guarantees, means, in the last resort, asking for the possibility of offering better care and being able to respond always and in any case to health needs of the population, more and more complex with the increase in the average age “.

November 15, 2021

