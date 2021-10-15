Save your tears, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Remix

The Weeknd joined forces with Ariana Grande for the remix of Save your tears. The new version of the song is available from today and you can listen to it below. Following, text and translation of the song.

The song chosen for the remix is ​​part of his 2020 record album, After Hours.

On April 19, 2021, a snippet of the remix was shared by both Ariana Grande and The Weeknd via their social media accounts, with the audio showing the harmony of both. Ariana later announced via Instagram that the song would be officially released in the same week. Both artists confirmed that the song would eventually be released today, April 23, 2021.

The song talks about the meeting between an ex-engaged couple on any evening. Seeing each other causes an emotion, a tear that slides down your face but the refrain invites you to save that cry for another day.

[Intro: The Weeknd & Ariana Grande]

Ooh (Ooh)

Nah-nah, yeah

[Verse 1: The Weeknd]

I saw you dancing in a crowded room

You look so happy when I’m not with you

But then you saw me, caught you by surprise

A single teardrop falling from your eye

[Refrain: The Weeknd & Ariana Grande]

I don’t know why I run away (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

I’ll make you cry when I run away (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

[Chorus: The Weeknd & Ariana Grande]

Take me back ’cause I wanna stay

Save your tears for another

Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Save your tears for another day

[Verse 2: Ariana Grande]

Met you once under a Pisces moon

I kept my distance ’cause I know that you

Don’t like when I’m with nobody else

I couldn’t help it, I put you through hell

[Refrain: Ariana Grande]

I don’t know why I run away (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Oh boy, I’ll make you cry when I run away (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

[Chorus: Ariana Grande]

Boy, take me back ’cause I wanna stay

Save your tears for another

I realize that it’s much too late

And you deserve someone better

Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

[Refrain: Both, Ariana Grande]

I don’t know why I run away (Bum, bum, bum, bum, bum)

I’ll make you cry when I run away (Save)

[Chorus: Both, Ariana Grande & The Weeknd]

Save your tears for another day (Ooh)

Ooh, girl (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, okay)

I said save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Loading... Advertisements

[Outro: Both, Ariana Grande & The Weeknd]

Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Save your tears for another day

The Weeknd feat. Ariana Grande, Save your tears remix, translation

Ooh ooh)

Nah-nah, yes

I saw you dancing in a crowded room

You look so happy when I’m not with you

But then you saw me, I took you by surprise

A single tear falling from your eyes

I don’t know why I run away (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

I’ll make you cry when I run away (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Take me back because I want to stay

Save your tears for another

Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Save the tears for another day

I met you once under the Pisces moon

I kept my distance because I know you

They don’t like it when I’m with anyone else

I couldn’t help it, I put you through hell

I don’t know why I run away (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Oh boy, I’ll make you cry when I run away (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Boy, take me back because I want to stay

Save your tears for another

I realize it’s too late

And you deserve someone better

Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

I don’t know why I run away (Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom)

I’ll make you cry when I run away (save)

Save your tears for another day (Ooh)

Ooh, girl (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, okay)

I said save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Save the tears for another day