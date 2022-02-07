«Saved by Theo and Romagnoli». Social controversy- Corriere.it

from Andrea Sereni

Protests about how the stewards tackled and blocked one of the field invaders in the derby between Inter and Milan

Kicks, punches, the head pressed under the arm. So six stewards tackled one of the two men who invaded the field yesterday, during the match between Inter and Milan. These are two Rossoneri fans, a 47-year-old from Brianza and a 21-year-old Milanese caterer, who jumped onto the pitch to celebrate the victory of Pioli’s team. Both were reported and received a 5-year Daspo issued by the Milan police commissioner, Giuseppe Petronzi.

But on social media he does discuss the work of the stewards, especially in the arrest of the 21-year-old boy. He crosses the field, cell phone in hand, while the stationary players look at him a bit astonished and a bit annoyed. Calabria and Vecino spread their arms, they complain. He, the invader, almost seems to be calling the audience. Then, on the sideline, he starts running. Several stewards try to stop him, but as if he were playing rugby, he dodges them one by one. Some fall, try to cling to his legs, but it’s useless. The turn of the field continues beyond Handanovic’s door, with a feint of body the invader eludes another steward, then finds himself surrounded: two of them throw themselves at him, manage to drag him to the ground. He doesn’t stop there.

That’s why this is the moment that angered many people. The invader stopped on the ground, crushed, but the stewards do not just immobilize him, one seems to hold his head as in a pincer. Another comes from behind, strolling, and shoves a slew of punches on his side. To intervene are thus two AC Milan players, Theo Hernandez the first to run and with his hands signals to calm down to the stewards, he pushes one away. With him Romagnoli. They saved me, the boy’s words on TikTok, in reference to the intervention of the Milan players. The social comments on the episode are not exactly benevolent: for some a beating, it did not kill anyone for others according to which the stewards should be punished.