Saved confused Lainez with a child on a Betis excursion

Midtime Editorial

Sevilla Spain / 22.02.2022 20:44:00





The Betis They are having a good time both in La Liga and in the Europa League and this is because the squad also has a good atmosphere at concentration camps. Two of those who put the humor are Mexicans Andres Guardado and Diego Lainezof whom the club published a video on social networks.

The communion that is noticeable within the field of play is transferred to the bus of the Betic team, where Guardado bullied Lainez by mistaking him for a group of children who approached the vehicle to try to greet their heroes.

The Little Prince joked that the Jewel had been left out of the bus seeing that there were some children watching the truck, which caused several laughs among the purslane players. “Lainez stayed down, get on wey”shouted the veteran of the Mexican National Team.

Diego Lainez height

And it is that how not to make that kind of jokes if in addition to being one of the youngest in the Spanish squad, Diego Lainez has a height of 1.67 meters.

We must remember that it is not the first time that the footballer has been mocked for his height, remember that in September 2018, Matt Miazga mocked the Aztec during a Mexico vs. United States match.

Andres Guardado and Diego Lainez at Betis

Saved is one of the captains of Betis and in each game he shows his hierarchy on and off the field, being a born leader who puts atmosphere when he should put it and who puts seriousness when he should put it.

The season has not been good at all in terms of minutes for Lainezbut the Mexican striker does not lose hope of accumulating more activity at the end of the campaign, since the Betis is still alive in the Europa League and in the Copa del Reyin addition to being third in LaLiga.