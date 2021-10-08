saved her life

Don Gummer, who is Meryl Streep’s husband? For her, their meeting was the cure for a great wound caused by another love.

Don Gummer, who is the husband of Meryl Streep? Their meeting was providential for her as she was going through a really painful moment of his life.

Tonight it will air on Canale 5 The devil wears Prada, a comedy in which the actress plays the role of the perfidious, but also fragile, Miranda Priestly.

This is just one of the thousand faces of Streep who has now been consecrated as one of the actresses of Hollywood Olympus. Very reserved about her private life, the woman wanted to tell some stories from her past for the first time in her 2016 biography.

Don Gummer, husband of Meryl Streep: his cure after the storm

The actress said she had only two great loves in her life, the first was the actor John Cazale, the first boyfriend who unfortunately could only have two years next door. The man, in fact, died in 1978 due to a lung tumor.

The man starred alongside his partner Meryl ne The hunter, a film that he never saw finished because unfortunately death caught him before. A great pain for the woman who, however, in 1978, met Don, a friend of her brother.

Man is an artist, precisely a sculptor, and had offered to help her move. The actress said that it was not immediately love at first sight, also due to the complicated period she was going through, but which they began to exchange letters and, little by little, the future husband became the sup greatest support.

Together the two had the four children Henry, Mamie, Grace and Louisa live happily in a beautiful mansion in Los Angeles. Streep was keen to give her husband a special thanks when won the oscar for The Iron Lady, announcing that behind her success there has always been Don who supports and sustains her from 41 years old.