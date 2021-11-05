Saviano sbrocca, the scoppola to Conte and Orban: so, today …

– same characters (Di Maio-Giorgetti), identical “pact” (the one on the Hill). Except that for some newspapers the candidates for president would be Draghi or Amato, for others Draghi or the Mattarella Bis. Who will be right?

– With you takes a nice one scoppola in the Senate, where “his” candidate leader is essentially forced to step aside. The question is not whether or not Castellone, the new group leader, is close – as he says – to “Conte’s new course”. The point is that the people’s advocate failed to impose his line. Not exactly the best for a “leader” who, apparently, struggles to hold the reins of his own parliamentary group

– On the Catholic Civilization, magazine of the Jesuits, one wonders how it is possible that even today there are nostalgics of fascism who look with “sympathy” if not even with “admiration” at Mussolini. Right. But the author also wondered by chance why in those years the Church was so indulgent towards the Duce? I mean: do you remember Lateran Pacts?

– on the green pass curious news arrives from France. The Senate has in fact rejected the bill that plans to extend the green pass until July 31, 2022. Right or wrong, it makes us reflect on the reason for the hostile decision. “The obstinacy with which the government has rejected any dialogue with the Senate” leaves us with no hope of “being able to evolve the text”, said Philippe Bas, Republican senator. “The Senate does not oppose the fact that these instruments to fight the pandemic be prolonged” but asks “that they be under the control of Parliament.”

– Gianni Cuperlo and Luigi Manconi, on The Republic, suggest a way to “save Private Zan”, or to get to the approval of a law on homophobia with the vote of a large part of the parliament. And guess what they propose? To abolish article 1 (the ideological one on gender identity), to cancel article 4 (the one on freedom of expression) and to discuss the national day against homotransphobia at school. In practice, the same things that the center-right has been saying for months. And that the Democratic Party pretended not to hear

– what a show the new stadium of Real Madrid. The lawn that disappears under the ground to allow concerts and other sports to be hosted without ruining the grass is simply magical. And we’re still here with the Done asking for a referendum, yes a referendum, to make (or not) the new stadium for Inter and Milan. We are destined to die economically: stranded on “no” and various vetoes

– stroke of genius of Orban. Do you complain about my barbed wire at the borders against migrants? Very well: I open the doors, but I create a humanitarian corridor to let them cross Hungary and get them to Europe. Then you take care of it: “If you need them, take them”. From his point of view, a checkmate move. What will the no borders in Brussels say now? Do they take them?

– Rep headline: Pfizer also announces anti-Covid drug: “Reduces the risk of hospitalization by 89% by 89%”. I did not understand: what is the percentage?

– on anti-Covid pills the race has started to see who has it bigger. A bit like what happened with vaccines. Do you remember? There were astonishing companies on the efficacy and lasting of the serums as on the market (70%, who offers more?). On the pills, same script: yesterday Merk says his drug reduces severe cases by 50%, today Pfizer claims to have done better, with 89% fewer hospitalizations. Is the data visible? Obviously not.

– for a technicality i scooters they will be able to travel on both state and provincial roads. We said it yesterday: the next step is to admit them on the highway to reduce the environmental impact of transport

– people go to the massed stadium, and in parliament they are still there discussing whether or not to open the Transatlantic to deputies and journalists? Come on …

– I see the photos of the Friday for future and, Greta aside, I notice the few masks worn by those present. I guess tomorrow the headlines about the Glasgow boom …

– Saviano indicted for calling Giorgia Meloni a “bastard”. But the best home is how he apparently broke up in court after receiving the dire news. According to the lawyer’s account (Honorable) Andrea Delmastro delle Vedove, at the end of the hearing the writer approached him “like a suburban guappo”, asked him to say hello to Meloni and then left. Suddenly, however, he came back and “exploded:” He pointed his finger in my face saying: ‘I’m not giving up, I’m not giving up’ “. An attitude, says the lawyer, “not suited to the courtroom”. You don’t know when I would have paid to be there at that time