“Saving France”: Zemmour breaks the delay and runs for the Elysée

“ For a long time I have been content with my role as a journalist and writer “but now there is no more time to waste. With these words Eric Zemmour announced his candidacy at French presidential elections scheduled for April 2022. The far-right polemicist sent a “ message to the French “by posting a video on his social channels. The message, of course, is that the former journalist is ready to take the field to challenge Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen.

Zemmour’s candidacy

A few days ago several members of his inner circle had started tweeting using the hashtag #Zemmourcandidat (or candidate Zemmour). Now all doubts have been cleared away by the film entitled “It’s time to act”, in which Zemmour is seen, seated and with a background of classical music addressing his “ dear compatriots “.” It is no longer time to reform France but to save it “, explained the new French candidate. The video dusts off France of the past, that of Napoleon, of General Charles de Gaulle, of Brigitte Bardot and Alain Delon. A France that no longer exists, “ a country your children miss without even knowing it ” because “ for decades, our governments of the right and left have led us on the fatal path of decline and decay “.

J’ai un message pour vous. C’est maintenant sur ma chaîne YouTube:

➡️https: //t.co/5hgjxrVr24 – Eric Zemmour (@ZemmourEric) November 30, 2021

The intense election campaign had left little doubt about the real intentions of the polemic. Some polls had suggested he might even go into the second round against President Macron. But more recent ones suggest that support for the far-right commentator is waning in favor of the traditional far-right standard-bearer. Marine Le Pen.

Zemmour, 63, is expected to hold his first official campaign meeting on Sunday morning in Paris: anti-fascists and trade unions have already pledged to hold a “silence Zemmour” protest at 1pm in the French capital. Macron has yet to declare his candidacy, but he is widely expected to do so in early December, while Republicans are expected to announce their candidate in a congress on December 4.

Surveys and percentages

Zemmour’s positions are clear. Waving the double flag of theanti-immigration andanti-Islam, and alternating more or less intense provocations, the former columnist saw the voting intentions for his figure reach almost 20%. In recent weeks, however, the polls tell of a decline, which came at the same time as its tone and its omnipresence in television studios. At the moment the polls attribute it to about 14% preferences, with Emmanuel Macron (25%) and Marine Le Pen (19%), both favorites for the final ballot.

Many accuse Zemmour, convicted twice for hate speech, of fomenting divisions and promoting discrimination against the French Muslim population. The polemicist has in fact repeatedly argued that France is “submerged” by immigration and that for this reason it risks “losing its identity” under the influence of Islam, which he considered “incompatible” with Western values. His ferocious attacks onpolitical establishment and controversial proposals on immigration and French identity have long attracted media attention. The feeling is that the outsider in the race for the Elysée could further tread the hand in an attempt to attract the sympathy of the voters of Le Pen, and then play a very complicated head-to-head with Macron.