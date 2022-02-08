Saving on bills with energy communities: the example of Solisca, REC of Turano Lodigiano

The Environment Commission of the Lombardy Regional Council approved last Friday the development project for a system of Renewable Energy Communities (REC): on the plate there are 22 million euros over three years, which will be used to facilitate the creation of 6,000 local energy communities. Together, these communities will lead to an increase in photovoltaic power installed in Lombardy equal to almost 1,300 MW, or to one third of the target (4000 MW) that we set ourselves to reach in 2030.

But what is a Renewable Energy Community? An energy community is an association made up of local public bodies, companies or private citizens who choose to equip themselves with infrastructures for the production of energy from renewable sources and they share the energy produced to avoid putting excesses into the grid. A sort of “energy sharing”, which aims to reduce energy dependence on the national electricity system and therefore also to reduce the cost of the electricity bill. This is an increasingly topical issue today, considering energy costs which are now skyrocketing.

Until a few years ago it was not possible to establish communities of this type, but with the Milleproroghe Decree 162/2019 the situation was unblocked and the Renewable Energy Communities were finally recognized. Today it is possible to establish them with one and only constraint: for companies that contribute, the production and sale of energy within the energy community must not represent the main activity.

On the same day in which the Lombardy Region approved the development plan for the REC in Turano Lodigiano, a small town of about 1500 inhabitants in the province of Lodi, SOLISCA was inaugurated, the first REC in Lombardy. Solisca, whose name comes from Sanskrit and means brightness, heat, energy, was started in October 2020 and after a startup phase, even bureaucratic, it finally came into operation.

Made in collaboration with Sorgenia, the community has set out to make the most of the energy produced by two photovoltaic systems with a total power of 45 kW installed on the covered areas of the sports field and gym. “After installing the systems, we realized that we only used a small part of the enormous amount of energy produced for the Municipality and the schools.”, Explained Emiliano Lottaroli, mayor of Turano Lodigiano, and so he decided to redistribute the excess to the citizens of Turano instead of sending it online.

The REC of Turano will produce about 50,000 kWh / year of renewable energy and to benefit from it, in addition to 9 municipal users and the parish there are currently 9 families that have joined, a number that will soon rise to 23. The plant is managed by a platform digital that records production and consumption data, power flows, energy exchanges – produced, withdrawn, shared – and savings on the bill in real time. A family, one of the first to join the community project while living in a condominium and without a photovoltaic system, he told us that, especially in the last few months, the savings he made on his bill were still significant.

The production and consumption profile of each member of the community is monitored, through gaming mechanisms, and participants will be encouraged to adopt increasingly conscious consumption behaviors.

As we wrote, among the participants there are also families who do not have a photovoltaic system, they simply exploit the excess produced by the Municipality (currently free of charge). Those who join with a photovoltaic system, and perhaps a storage system, will not only contribute to increasing the energy produced for the community but will also be able to store the excess to be used in the evening without requiring it from the electricity grid.

Although the idea of ​​energy communities is governed by ethical principles, such as the exploitation of natural resources, it is evident that there is a strong economic interest, read savings.

Indeed, energy communities in Italy can obtain a tariff benefit for 20 years, with a premium rate of 100 euros / MWh for groups of car consumers and 110 euros / MWh for energy communities. A price lower than the one that today is creating enormous problems for businesses and families struggling with an energy price on the national grid that is increasingly difficult to sustain.