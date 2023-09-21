‘Saving’ on this could shorten your dog’s lifespan by up to 20%

According to Gerardo Garza Malacara, an academic at UNAM’s Cuautitlan Faculty of Higher Studies, the incidence of obesity in dogs in Mexico is between 35 and 40%, a percentage that coincides with the prevalence of this disease among the population.

There are many causes of this problem in pets and its consequences include conditions such as diabetes and the accumulation of fatty acids and triglycerides, which increases the risk of heart disease, fatty liver or pancreatitis.

The expert explained that an obese dog’s life can be reduced by about 20%: “If we expect him to live 10 years, he may live for seven and a half or eight years, because he is more likely to have joint problems. “—another obesity problem — and he won’t want to exercise because his paws will hurt. This will keep him from being healthy.”

Obesity is a major health problem in Mexico and, often, pet owners who like to exercise benefit from this habit. However, they are also affected when physical activity at home is not constant.

Obesity in dogs and their owners

Exercise helps maintain good health for all breeds, but especially for the most active ones – like the German Shepherd – walking, running and training are essential.

To determine when a dog is obese, experts use tables with scales. The most commonly used ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 is a very underweight dog, and 5 refers to an obese dog.

“When looking for the ideal weight, you have to look at what breed we are talking about; However, our problem is that not all patients who come to the clinic have a defined breed and, therefore, there is no exact parameter of the ideal weight range,” warned Garza Malacara.

“An easy way to tell if obesity is occurring is to run your hand over the dog’s thorax (chest): if the ribs cannot be seen or felt and the animal’s trunk is rounded due to fat accumulation , then there is obesity. “These bones should not be seen, but felt,” the academic said.

Common Causes of Obesity in Dogs

Pathogenic causes of the disease can be: hypothyroidism, hormonal imbalance (common in dogs and usually caused by inflammation or shrinkage of the thyroid gland) or hyperadrenocorticism, a hormonal condition that occurs when high levels of cortisol are produced. Chronic form.

This also has to do with the patient’s nutrition: “On many occasions we leave food on demand and if the dog is very hungry or distracted and eats occasionally, this causes the dog to weigh less than the ideal weight, “Rather it reduces.” Or overweight.” “Exceeding your ideal weight,” Gerardo Garza explained.

The second reason is to give awards “without any rhyme or reason”. The university student explained that rewards should serve to reinforce their actions, or to show affection towards our pets. However, excess of it can lead to obesity.

On the other hand, there are overweight breeds such as the Labrador, the Golden Retriever or the Cocker Spaniel.

Treatment and Recommendations

cheap food is not always the best

Regarding the type of food, Gerardo Garza points out that it is not the cheap ones that cause obesity, but the amount that the pet eats: “There is everything on the market from cheap to premium and super premium; The latter are preferable, as smaller amounts are needed to meet the pet’s nutritional requirements.”

Similarly, he pointed out that in the case of women, orchiectomy (castration of men) and urosalpingohysterectomy (which involves removal of the ovaries and uterus) – surgical procedures commonly called sterilization – require so much energy for the associated production of sperm and eggs. , so it is necessary to reduce the amount of food they eat by 10%. If this adjustment is not made, you will likely have a pet that is obese.

The high price of some brands of dog food is often argued, but we must consider that, in the case of super-premium brands, the dog is fed in smaller quantities and this provides the pet with better nutrition. gives.

“The doctor can calculate how much, how and when the pet should eat and the type of food; For example, there are dogs that are allergic to grass, who require a hypoallergenic dog as support,” explained the UNAM academic.

Empirically reducing food intake is not always better

Without a doubt, at home you can control the amount of food your pet eats “free will”, but the ideal is that you go to your trusted veterinarian so that he can prescribe the food according to the breed of your dog. Can recommend the type. Its lifestyle, the stage of life you are in and your physical condition.

Garza Malacara pointed out that on many occasions the people responsible read food labels but do not know how to interpret them: “With mathematical calculations, the daily energy requirement is obtained, not the food. This amount can be divided into two or three meals a day, so that the pet’s stomach does not remain empty for so long and he eats more calmly. A common mistake is to buy low-fat foods and provide the amount according to the dog’s weight, whereas the correct thing to do is to calculate the amount in relation to his ideal weight.

Don’t skimp on physical activity, extend your life

Finally, Gerardo Garza urges people to exercise with their dogs, feed them at the right time and in the proper amount so that their weight remains at the ideal level and thus extend their life.

