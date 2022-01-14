Saving on your bill, how to reduce expenses and consumption

The very useful suggestions that will allow us to reduce outlays and environmental impact from household appliances. Let’s see how to save on your bill.

Save on your bill, mainly on that of electricity and gas, it is a mission that may be easier than one might imagine. And in which we should all commit ourselves more, in light of the frightening price increases that will characterize 2022.

In fact, there will be substantial increases that will weigh heavily on our pockets. The Government intervened by setting aside a treasury of at least 6 billion euros in order to buffer the heavy impact of all this, to save us on the bill.

The increases mainly concern the use of gas, with an increase of around 900 euros more per year. While that of electricity has risen by 350 euros on average. This monstrous outlay is reduced from around 1250 euros to 700-800 euros after these measures, but there could be other interventions to save on the bill.

However, we too can do something in our own small way to save on the bill. For example, disconnecting all appliances from the electricity when we are not using them, and especially during the night, can help reduce consumption and also the related environmental impact.

Saving on your bill, the advice to follow

Particular attention must be paid to household appliances that consume the most, such as washing machines, dishwashers and dryers. But not because they consume as much of them as rather because of some mistakes that many make.

First of all, you need to choose an efficient energy class, and the best in this sense are the A4, A3, A2 and A1. Then we avoid making these appliances work when they turn out to be maybe half empty.

You may also be interested in: Two profiles on one Whatsapp, it’s not magic but reality: how to do it

Washing machine, dishwasher and dryer should be turned off completely after use, with the doors to be kept strictly closed. In fact, at the end of each cycle these appliances continue to absorb about 5 W of power.

You may also be interested in: Digital terrestrial, two important channels disappear: it will happen soon

You may also be interested in: License renewal, revision and more: if you do not comply there is a fine

Then it is of great help to limit the use of lights only when needed. For example, it is absolutely necessary to avoid keeping them on when no one is in the room. And as regards the refrigerator and the freezer, we always make sure to keep the doors tightly closed.