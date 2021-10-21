“Saving Private Ryan”: 5 things to know about Steven Spielberg’s 1998 film

The film premiered in US theaters 23 years ago, on July 24, 1998. It is a masterpiece set at the end of World War II, after the 1944 Normandy Landings. The cast includes Tom Hanks (in the role of John H. Miller), Edward Burns (Richard Reiben), Matt Damon (James Francis Ryan) and Tom Sizemore (Michael Horvath). It is among the most acclaimed war films of all time

Save Private Ryan premiered in US theaters 23 years ago, on July 24, 1998. A masterpiece with which Steven Spielberg won his second Oscar for Best Director in 1999 after the one for Schindler’s List. The film is set at the end of World War II, after the Normandy Invasion of 1944. The cast includes Tom Hanks (as John H. Miller), Edward Burns (Richard Reiben), Matt Damon (James Francis Ryan) and Tom Sizemore (Michael Horvath). It is among the most acclaimed war films of all time. From budget to awards, here are 5 things to know about film.

Violence and realism deepening



Tom Hanks turns 65: 20 films not to be missed. PHOTO Several veterans congratulated Spielberg on the extreme authenticity of the scenes. But at the same time the Department of Internal Affairs had to set up a toll-free number for former soldiers who had suffered trauma after the vision. Some countries, such as Malaysia, banned the film for excess of violence. It also happened in India, where the film was initially blocked. But following Steven Spielberg’s refusal to cut the gory scenes, the Indian Prime Minister personally saw the film. He was so touched by it that he ordered its distribution without censorship or cuts.

A too famous Ryan deepening



Matt Damon, yesterday and today: how the actor of The Great Wall has changed For the character of Private Ryan, Steven Spielberg was looking for an unknown actor. He had already noticed Matt Damon in it The Courage of Truth, but he thought he was too thin for the part. It was then Robin Williams who introduced them on the set of Will Hunting – Rebel Genius in 1997. Spielberg thus decided to choose him, who after all was not so famous. But Will Hunting – Rebel Genius it was a resounding success: at the Oscars he won for best original screenplay and Matto Damon got the nomination for best actor. By the time Spielberg’s film was released, Private Ryan’s actor was now very famous. Loading... Advertisements

An 11 million dollar scene deepening 10 action films for a 2021 of pure adrenaline The historic Omaha beach scene that opens the film cost a whopping $ 11 million. Among the thousand extras there were also some soldiers of the Irish army. Some of them had lost limbs, which were purposely replaced with artificial prostheses to give the impression that they exploded in battle. It took a month to shoot the whole scene and Steven Spielberg personally grabbed the camera to shoot some parts of it. To increase the intensity of this scene, cinemas were told to keep the volume louder during the opening minutes to emphasize the enveloping sound effects.

Spielberg did not expect success deepening



Steven Spielberg’s father died: he inspired Save Private Ryan Steven Spielberg said the film was an intimate project, shot in homage to his father, a WWII veteran. He didn’t think about sales. He did not expect such success. But the film won 5 Oscars, two Golden Globes and two BAFTAs and garnered a record-breaking total of 74 nominations. Steven Spielberg won the Oscar for Best Director. Janusz Kaminski won the best photograph, Michael Kahn the best editing. Then Oscar also for the best sound and best sound editing.

Hard military training deepening



Steven Spielberg: “Cinema will not die, people will return to theaters” The main actors had to undergo extremely tough military training for six days before filming. Everyone protested because it was considered too intense and difficult, but in the end, convinced by Tom Hanks, they carried it on to the end. However, Matt Damon was exempt from training, a ploy by Spielberg to get the actors to develop a resentment towards him that would then be transferred to the screen.