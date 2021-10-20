Saving Private Ryan: Matt Damon, an “unknown” who surprised Spielberg with The Oscar

For the part of Ryan in Saving Private Ryan Steven Spielberg chose Matt Damon because he wanted an unknown actor to play the crucial role of the missing soldier.

Steven Spielberg he chose Matt Damon for the role of Ryan in Save Private Ryan because he wanted an actor to play that crucial part of his film stranger with a very American aspect: the young Matt seemed perfect for the part in the eyes of Spielberg who could not know that he would not be a “stranger” for much longer.

A scene from Saving Private Ryan

At the time, the famous director was not even aware of the film written by Damon and could not have known that his “soldier Ryan” would soon win an Oscar for Will Hunting – Rebel genius thus becoming a real star just before the release. of his film.

Damon, then a semi-unknown actor, was even forced to train separately from the rest of the cast, so that none of the actors, whose characters must have resented Matt’s character, would befriend him.

Over the years Damon has often talked about Oscar Night in 1997 but, interviewed by Graham Norton, the actor recently made public a very interesting reflection: “I remember very clearly the moment I came home with the statuette, my girlfriend went to sleep and I was left alone with the Oscar. I looked at it and realized that I was really lucky to win it at just 27 years old: there are people who chase a prize like this all their life but when you get it you realize that if there is a hole in your soul it will not be certain. a statuette to fill it“.

