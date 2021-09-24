Saving Private Ryan: Robin Williams helped Matt Damon land the role in Spielberg’s film

Matt Damon has revealed that, without the help of Robin Williams, he would never have landed the lead role in Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan.

Matt Damon revealed that it was Robin Williams to help him get the lead role in Save Private Ryan, arranging a meeting with Steven Spielberg. Damon starred opposite the legendary comedian in Will Hunting in 1997 and later portrayed Private Ryan in Spielberg’s acclaimed WWII film.

Saving Private Ryan, widely regarded as one of the greatest war films ever made, tells the story of Captain John H. Miller (Tom Hanks) and his men, who are ordered to search for Private James during the invasion of Normandy. Francis Ryan (Damon), the only one of four enlisted brothers still alive.

Although Damon only appears in the final part of the film, his role is crucial to the story and the actor, at the time, won the favor of audiences and critics for his performance. Will Hunting – Rebel genius was his stepping stone, but Spielberg’s film literally got his career off the ground allowing him to become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

In a recent interview with GQ, Damon revealed that he would never have landed the part in Spielberg’s film if it weren’t for Williams. When the director was in Boston and the two actors were rehearsing some scenes from Will Hunting, Williams took Damon and Ben Affleck to meet Spielberg, knowing he would be a huge help to their respective careers.

During that meeting, the director realized that Matt Damon was the right actor for the part: “Robin brought Ben and me to meet Steven because he knew it wasn’t a bad thing to meet the greatest director of all time. I had already auditioned for Private Ryan and had not been cast. He told me that he had seen me in a couple of movies, that I was perfect despite my thinness (Damon had lost 18 kg to play a heroin addict in Courage of Truth). So the credit goes to Robin, he introduced him to me and he thought, ‘Oh OK, I was wrong, he’s just the kind of guy I’m looking for.‘”.