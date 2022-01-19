“Saving Private Ryan” trivia about the blockbuster film

Tonight on TV Iris transmits the cult set in the middle of the Second World War: “Save Private Ryan“. At the helm of this story which began in the darkest period of the last century is the Oscar winner Steven Spielberg. While the plot of the maestro’s film is now known, like that of the major classics, the same cannot be said of some curiosity that we collect in the following lines.

Curiosities about the movie “Saving Private Ryan”

A cascade of awards

Starting right from the prizes, “Save Private Ryan”Achieved great critical acclaim followed by a series of awards in important contexts. Well five Academy Awards between Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Sound and Best Sound Editing, two Golden Globes it’s a Silver Ribbon.

An unknown face

In Spielberg’s vision Ryan should have been played by a little-known actor. The choice ended up falling back on Matt Damon, because after having admired it for its interpretation of “The Courage of Truth“, Was introduced to him on the set of“ Will Hunting ”by Robin Williams. Ironically Matt Damon will win the Oscar for that film, however, after receiving the part in “Save Private Ryan”And Spielberg will have to settle for the face of a celebrity.

Ua true story

The subject of the film is inspired by the true story of the Niland Brothers. These are four brothers who left for military service during the Second World War. Two of them were sadly already disappeared and only the other two managed to return. The plot of the film expands the drama of the time frame in which it was feared for the death of a third brother.

Great box office success

Spielberg’s film was an extraordinary success in theaters. He came to cash out $ 481,840,909 at the world box office. It was immediately after Michael Bay’s “Armageddon” among the most viewed films of the year.

Debora Troiani

Follow us on: Facebook, Instagram, Metrò

Adv