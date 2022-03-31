Saving two lives in South Sudan | On the front line | future planet

It has been six months since I started working with Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in a camp for displaced people in Bentiu, South Sudan. The NGO hospital is the only secondary health care center serving the 130,000 people living in the camp. In the maternity unit, we receive women with complications during pregnancy and often emergency referrals that arrive at the last moment in very serious conditions.

Aerial view of Bentiu IDP camp in Unity State, where floodwaters surround the camp, where the MSF hospital is located. Jacob Goldberg (MSF)

Given my status as a midwife, I am always on call by radio to help the team with cases that get complicated. One night, I received a call that a woman in the last weeks of her pregnancy had come to the hospital with heavy bleeding. It was a medical emergency.

long journey

It is dark. When I walk into our maternity unit, the outside waiting room is unusually full. There are at least ten men. One of my colleagues tells us that they are the woman’s relatives and that, when her health condition deteriorated, they left on foot to take her to the hospital.

Nyataba and her family have been wading for four days and have just reached relative safety in Bentiu. The dykes that protected their village failed, so they had to leave. Throughout the Unity State, people’s homes and livelihoods (crops and livestock), as well as health facilities, schools, and markets, are completely submerged by flooding. Sean Sutton (MSF)

The floods in this rainy season are the worst that South Sudan has known in the last 60 years. They almost surround this camp and many villages have been completely cut off, even when it comes to food and health care.

These men walked a path for three hours, through flood water, in the middle of the night, carrying the pregnant woman in a blanket.

Women carry furniture and goods in a flooded area of ​​Unity State. Sean Sutton (MSF)

As they explain to my South Sudanese colleagues, in the deeper reaches of the water, the taller men take turns carrying it, and the shorter ones take over in the shallower reaches.

They’re soaking wet and muddy, and they look exhausted. The entire team, including the midwives who have had incredibly difficult lives, are amazed at her resilience.

critical state

We immediately evaluated the woman. She is slightly anemic from blood loss, but is otherwise stable, although she is still bleeding. Her baby, fortunately, is still alive.

We suspect that it is a partial abruption of the placenta, which begins to separate from the uterine wall before delivery. This can be one of the most critical situations of pregnancy. It can cause life-threatening bleeding in the mother, and as blood flow to the placenta decreases, the baby can die.

Nyakok’s family accompanies him at the MSF hospital in Bentiu camp: “We are from Jazeera village and we all fled from the floods. Nyakok is two years old and started getting pneumonia. We brought her here ten days ago and she is improving.” Sean Sutton (MSF)

We have a small blood deposit here where we collect donations from volunteers who live in the camp. We are one of the only maternity facilities in the area lucky enough to have this option.

However, it is difficult to get blood, especially for the less common blood groups. Fortunately, this woman’s blood type is common, which means we are better prepared should she need a transfusion.

The baby is not breathing

During the examination we discover that the woman is already in the early stages of labor and we obtain her consent to speed up the process so that the bleeding stops and her baby has a better chance of surviving.

Since she has already had several pregnancies, labor is progressing quickly. The baby is not long in being born, but she is not breathing.

Nyanhial watches her baby Chuong as he explores the restrooms. All the children in the hospital have a secondary problem of malnutrition. “There are many people in rural areas trapped and without help. They can’t come here. The children you see here are the lucky ones. People walk for days on water to get there,” explains clinical officer Koang Elijah. Sean Sutton (MSF)

We start resuscitation. That’s what we feared: it’s probably because the placenta was only partially functional during delivery. Finally there is a cry and a sense of relief washes over me. The girl breathes without help. She’s going to be fine.

Double emergency: postpartum hemorrhage

But this is not the time to relax: the mother has a heavy postpartum hemorrhage. We put into place our emergency hemorrhage protocol and realize that the woman’s condition is unstable and that she will need a blood transfusion.

The blood loss is sudden and the woman shows signs that her body is not adjusting well. She begins to lose consciousness.

It’s early in the morning and we don’t have enough staff to attend to both emergencies at the same time. However, members of our nearby neonatal nursing team step in to help us in the emergency.

Reinforcements and blood donation

As blood reserves are scarce, we can get an emergency blood unit from our bank, but from then on, the well-being of patients often depends on donations from family members. This can sometimes be difficult, as people tend to donate blood only in emergencies.

It is moving to see, after walking for hours here, how they line up to donate half a liter of blood to help us save their family.

However, on this occasion, the woman’s relatives lend themselves to it without hesitation.

Many of the men who have carried this patient are very young adults. Their bodies are thin and show the consequences of harsh living conditions. It is moving to see them, after having carried out an immense physical feat to get here, now they are lining up to donate half a liter of blood to help us save their family.

adrenaline and fatigue

At dawn, the woman has received three units of blood and it is clear that she will be fine.

The night shift crew is going home. In addition to this emergency, they have also treated other women in the maternity ward. We are all exhausted and feeling the aftermath of an adrenaline-charged night.

Years of instability have reduced the capacity of South Sudan’s public health system, and MSF is providing much-needed quality care in this region. However, the floods are affecting all aspects of the population’s life, leaving them isolated, increasing the risk of diseases such as cholera and malaria, and making access to basic services even more difficult.

The newcomers look for a place to set up a shelter. “We come from the town of Sakura. We had been living on mounds of grass since October in the hope that the water would recede. But he got too desperate, and the water is rising. We couldn’t take it anymore,” says Tepisa Nakir. Sean Sutton (MSF)

Without this hospital, the teamwork of our maternity and neonatal staff, and the strength and determination of her family, as well as her own resilience, this patient and her baby would not have survived.

Erin Lever is a midwife with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Bentiu, South Sudan.

